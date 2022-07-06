Tom Cruise's 60th Birthday Was A Completely Star-Studded Event
There are some celebrities who like to give fans the impression that they live totally normal, relatable lives. And then there are celebrities like Tom Cruise, who went all out on his birthday celebration in the U.K., in the company of other A-listers and superstars. The iconic actor is currently riding high, fresh off the mega-success of his recently released "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel to one of his most classic films.
In addition to his birthday bash in the U.K., Cruise was wished a very happy 60th birthday by some of his famous friends on social media. Per NME, stars such as Val Kilmer and Glen Powell sent their well-wishes on Twitter. The official "Top Gun" Twitter account also wished the star a happy birthday, calling him, "The one and only Maverick."
But the internet had nothing on the in-person celebrations, which appear to have been a multi-day and star-studded event.
Tom Cruise celebrated his birthday with a royal and multiple athletes
It looks like Tom Cruise partied all weekend long to celebrate his 60th birthday. The U.K. outlet Gloucester Live reported that the celebrations began on Friday with an Adele concert in London, followed by an epic bash at a cottage in the Cotswolds. James Corden was apparently one of the celebrity party-goers, and spent much of the night teasing the man of honor. Reportedly also in attendance were British actors Simon Pegg and Benedict Cumberbatch.
The Daily Mail also reported on Cruise's star-studded birthday party(ies), whose invitee list also included the likes of Prince William and David Beckham. Apparently the fun continued into Monday, when the "Mission Impossible" actor was seen getting dinner in London with Serena Williams and Natalie Portman. In addition to Saturday's event in the U.K., Cruise has also planned a second birthday party to be held in the United States, according to the Mail.
Well, you do only turn 60 once. Might as well do it up right.