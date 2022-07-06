Tom Cruise's 60th Birthday Was A Completely Star-Studded Event

There are some celebrities who like to give fans the impression that they live totally normal, relatable lives. And then there are celebrities like Tom Cruise, who went all out on his birthday celebration in the U.K., in the company of other A-listers and superstars. The iconic actor is currently riding high, fresh off the mega-success of his recently released "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel to one of his most classic films.

In addition to his birthday bash in the U.K., Cruise was wished a very happy 60th birthday by some of his famous friends on social media. Per NME, stars such as Val Kilmer and Glen Powell sent their well-wishes on Twitter. The official "Top Gun" Twitter account also wished the star a happy birthday, calling him, "The one and only Maverick."

But the internet had nothing on the in-person celebrations, which appear to have been a multi-day and star-studded event.