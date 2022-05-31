Tom Cruise Just Reached An Unexpected Career Milestone

Tom Cruise has been a mega movie star for longer than most millennials have been alive, so you'd think that he has already accomplished every career milestone under the sun. But as a matter of fact, there are still a few Hollywood hills that the apparently ageless action star has yet to climb. With his latest blockbuster flic, "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel to his 1986 classic "Top Gun," Cruise can check one more movie accomplishment off of his list.

As a celebrity, Cruise is a pretty controversial figure, thanks to his well-known ties to Scientology and the rumors surrounding his marriages to Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman, among others. But as an actor, it's hard to think of a star more bankable or more fun to watch run around while things explode than the Maverick himself. That makes it all the more surprising that this is the first time one of his movies has made a box office splash like this.