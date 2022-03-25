Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Embroiled In Drama Over One Of His Biggest Roles

Tom Cruise does not approve of Paramount's global release plan for "Mission Impossible 7." According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is proposing a 45-day theatrical window for the next installment and then bringing it over to Paramount+ for streaming. But Cruise is allegedly not a fan of this strategy and sought a more traditional three-month theatrical release. He reportedly even brought in a lawyer.

"For [Cruise], 45 days is like going day-and-date," a source told the outlet. "He also felt that setting a date when the movie could be seen on the service would discourage people from going to the theater." It was also reported that former Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos, who was known to take good care of the studio's relationships with actors, tried to reason with Cruise amid a rapidly-changing market. "That was not an easy thing for Jim to have to do," the insider claimed. "Tom is so committed to theatrical."

It's not shocking that Cruise may oppose a shortened theatrical release, given that he's one of the last few actors in the industry enjoying a "first dollar" gross, which, according to The Wall Street Journal, guarantees the star bonuses even after goals had been reached. Most modern actors typically only rake in bonuses after the film has turned in a massive profit, but for a major star like Cruise, they get a significant cut of the box office earnings regardless of how well a film does.