Fans Are Worried About Tom Cruise. Here's Why
Tom Cruise is known as one of the biggest stars in the history of Hollywood, who is known as a man of extremes. In September, the A-lister wrapped up filming on the latest installment in his action franchise, "Mission Impossible 7," via Collider. With some rare downtime in between projects, Cruise attended a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game in October. Photos of the movie legend sitting in the stands went viral as many found Cruise looked unrecognizable, via Page Six. Fans took to Twitter to discuss how the star's face had apparently changed. "Gonna spend the rest of tonight and all of tomorrow wondering if some random dude convinced the Giants he was Tom Cruise," one Twitter user wrote after seeing the viral photos.
By the next month, Cruise was back to his old self. Photos circulated of the actor taking aviation lessons in November while filming for "Mission Impossible 8" in England, via Hollywood Life. These were no ordinary flying lessons, as Cruise was learning to fly a WWII plane. "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8,'" a source told The U.S. Sun. "It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman," they added.
Weeks later, more photos from the film surfaced which had fans buzzing.
Tom Cruise outdid himself with this apparent plane stunt
Even though Tom Cruise has long used the "Mission Impossible" franchise as his calling card for death-defying stunts, photos of a stunt involving the WWII plane still left fans awestruck. The action star was photographed stepping out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane, via The Sun. Not only did he walk out onto the wings of the plane while flying 2000 feet in the air — strapped in by a harness — but Cruise was photographed hanging upside down from the wings as the aircraft did a nosedive and performed several flips. The footage was captured while the crew worked in Cambridgeshire, England, and reportedly, the insane feat was only a practice run.
As photos of the stunt went viral on Twitter, fans expressed their disbelief. "I'm pretty sure Tom Cruise's goal is to die doing the craziest stunt ever," one Twitter user wrote. "Who wanna bet me a dollar Tom Cruise dies doing one of them stupid a** movie stunts?" another quipped. "Tom Cruise isn't going to die doing a stunt, the people hired by the studio to keep him safe on the other hand might end up getting hurt or killed," one fan mused.
In 2020, while still working on "Mission Impossible 7," Cruise was filmed by a fan as he sat perched atop a speeding train in Norway, per the Independent. When Cruise noticed he was being filmed he simply smiled and waved.