Fans Are Worried About Tom Cruise. Here's Why

Tom Cruise is known as one of the biggest stars in the history of Hollywood, who is known as a man of extremes. In September, the A-lister wrapped up filming on the latest installment in his action franchise, "Mission Impossible 7," via Collider. With some rare downtime in between projects, Cruise attended a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game in October. Photos of the movie legend sitting in the stands went viral as many found Cruise looked unrecognizable, via Page Six. Fans took to Twitter to discuss how the star's face had apparently changed. "Gonna spend the rest of tonight and all of tomorrow wondering if some random dude convinced the Giants he was Tom Cruise," one Twitter user wrote after seeing the viral photos.

By the next month, Cruise was back to his old self. Photos circulated of the actor taking aviation lessons in November while filming for "Mission Impossible 8" in England, via Hollywood Life. These were no ordinary flying lessons, as Cruise was learning to fly a WWII plane. "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8,'" a source told The U.S. Sun. "It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman," they added.

Weeks later, more photos from the film surfaced which had fans buzzing.