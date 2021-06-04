What's Really Going On With Tom Cruise And The Mission: Impossible 7 Set?

We have been hearing about "Mission: Impossible 7," and everything the charming Tom Cruise will be pulling off, for a while. It's been a long wait for fans to see those stunts that make the heart skip a beat and those romances that leave the belly tickling. While the build-up to the franchise's next movie with its signature man seems eternal, there's something else that's looming over the production, which has once again put it to a halt.

Remember when Cruise went on a controversial rant over a COVID-19 set breach in 2020? According to USA Today, Cruise saw two crew members standing close to each other next to a computer screen. Does that sound like a perfect place for the virus to find its new home? Cruise thought so. He let out a stern warning to the two crew members. "If I see you do it again you're f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that's it," he said. The incident, which took place on the movie's set in Leavesden, England, saw Cruise getting really furious. "We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing," he continued.

With the pandemic subsiding in parts, the movie had all the space to resume production. Still, everything about the project is seeming like, well, an impossible mission. Read on to find out more about what's happening on the sets of "Mission: Impossible 7."