Constance Wu Divulges Devastating Details About Her Past Trauma
This article contains mention of sexual harassment and assault.
Constance Wu is not holding back from speaking up about several tragic experiences she's faced throughout her career. Earlier this week, the "Hustlers" star dropped a bombshell confession about being sexually harassed and intimidated by one of the producers from the ABC hit series "Fresh Off the Boat," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"I eventually realized it was important to talk about," Wu said at the Atlantic Festival. "I did have a pretty traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans." Initially, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star kept quiet because she didn't want to lose her job or overshadow the show's impact. "Once I was no longer scared of losing my job, that's when I was able to start saying 'no' to the harassment, 'no' to the intimidation, from this particular producer," she added, per Deadline. "I thought: 'You know what? I handled it, nobody has to know, I don't have to stain this Asian American producer's reputation."
Although Wu has managed to overcome such a harrowing experience, that wasn't her first encounter with sexual trauma.
Constance Wu writes about being raped in new memoir
In Constance Wu's new memoir, "Making a Scene," the "Wish Dragon" star revealed she had been raped by an up-and-coming author during the early stages of her career. Wu identified the man as Ty and opened up about going on two dates with him before being sexually assaulted. "I felt a twinge of warning in my gut, but I ignored it — he didn't look threatening or shady in any way, and if you had been there, you would have agreed," she wrote in her book (via Vanity Fair). Although Wu consented to kissing Ty at first, she made it clear she did not want to have sex with him once things began to escalate. However, Ty never stopped, and the actor didn't fight back in fear of what could happen.
Years went by, and Wu learned to mask her trauma. But it wasn't until 2018 that she had an epiphany of what really took place that night. "I'd just woken up from a nap when the realization hit me like a flood," she wrote. "Ty raped me ... and I hadn't done anything about it."
"Making A Scene" is set to hit shelves October 4, and Wu is elated about its arrival. In a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, she said, "'Making a Scene' is a tribute to the people and events that have shaped my humanity and determined the direction of my life."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).