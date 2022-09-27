Constance Wu Divulges Devastating Details About Her Past Trauma

In Constance Wu's new memoir, "Making a Scene," the "Wish Dragon" star revealed she had been raped by an up-and-coming author during the early stages of her career. Wu identified the man as Ty and opened up about going on two dates with him before being sexually assaulted. "I felt a twinge of warning in my gut, but I ignored it — he didn't look threatening or shady in any way, and if you had been there, you would have agreed," she wrote in her book (via Vanity Fair). Although Wu consented to kissing Ty at first, she made it clear she did not want to have sex with him once things began to escalate. However, Ty never stopped, and the actor didn't fight back in fear of what could happen.

Years went by, and Wu learned to mask her trauma. But it wasn't until 2018 that she had an epiphany of what really took place that night. "I'd just woken up from a nap when the realization hit me like a flood," she wrote. "Ty raped me ... and I hadn't done anything about it."

"Making A Scene" is set to hit shelves October 4, and Wu is elated about its arrival. In a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly, she said, "'Making a Scene' is a tribute to the people and events that have shaped my humanity and determined the direction of my life."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).