Constance Wu Breaks Social Media Silence With Emotional Message About Her Mental Health
The following article mentions suicidal ideation.
Celebrity social media hiatuses are rarely permanent. In Constance Wu's case, she logged back on in July after three years away following a controversy that prompted her to take leave. In 2019, Wu stirred the pot by voicing displeasure at her ABC comedy, "Fresh Off the Boat," receiving a last-minute renewal, per Elle. "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F***," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per Buzzfeed News. When a fan tweeted her, "Congrats on your renewal! Great news," Wu dryly retorted, "No it's not." Wu even commented "Dislike" on the "FOTB" official Instagram account's celebration post of the renewal news. Intense! Many fans were understandably confused by Wu's anger at apparent good news, deeming her comments insensitive to the "FOTB" cast and crew, as well as less successful actors in Hollywood.
Wu clearly regretted her comments instantly. In a May 2019 statement (via Buzzfeed News), she clarified, "I love 'FOTB.' I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about." As her latest social media statement reveals, Wu took the backlash even harder than previously known.
Constance Wu felt like 'a disgrace'
The backlash against Constance Wu for her 2019 comments about "Fresh Off the Boat" drove her to a suicide attempt. The actor broke this heart-wrenching news to fans upon her return to Twitter on July 14. In her statement, Wu explained, "3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe." Wu elaborated that "a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me l'd become a blight on the Asian American community." Wu said the comments made her feel like she "didn't even deserve to live anymore." She explained, "That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they'd be better off without me." Fortunately, a friend saved Wu's life by rushing her to the ER in time.
Wu seized the opportunity to raise awareness about mental health in the Asian-American community. Acknowledging a tendency to avoid "the more uncomfortable issues within our community," Wu noted that the mere topic of her tweets made "most of my AsAm colleagues ... avoid me or ice me out."
These are themes her upcoming memoir, "Making a Scene," will seemingly explore. Recounting Wu's suburban upbringing, the book delves into a childhood of people telling her, "Good girls don't make scenes," per publisher Simon & Schuster. "Often scolded for having big feelings or strong reactions," Wu eventually found that her local community theater was a "place where big feelings were okay — were good, even."
