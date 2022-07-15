Constance Wu Breaks Social Media Silence With Emotional Message About Her Mental Health

The backlash against Constance Wu for her 2019 comments about "Fresh Off the Boat" drove her to a suicide attempt. The actor broke this heart-wrenching news to fans upon her return to Twitter on July 14. In her statement, Wu explained, "3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe." Wu elaborated that "a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me l'd become a blight on the Asian American community." Wu said the comments made her feel like she "didn't even deserve to live anymore." She explained, "That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they'd be better off without me." Fortunately, a friend saved Wu's life by rushing her to the ER in time.

Wu seized the opportunity to raise awareness about mental health in the Asian-American community. Acknowledging a tendency to avoid "the more uncomfortable issues within our community," Wu noted that the mere topic of her tweets made "most of my AsAm colleagues ... avoid me or ice me out."

These are themes her upcoming memoir, "Making a Scene," will seemingly explore. Recounting Wu's suburban upbringing, the book delves into a childhood of people telling her, "Good girls don't make scenes," per publisher Simon & Schuster. "Often scolded for having big feelings or strong reactions," Wu eventually found that her local community theater was a "place where big feelings were okay — were good, even."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.