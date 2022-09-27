Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Prove Yet Again Their Friendship Is Unbreakable

Actor Selma Blair first opened up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2018. Luckily, her "Cruel Intentions" co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar has been a big part of Blair's support system ever since. "MS is difficult and it's different for every person," Gellar told Page Six in 2019. "I think [Blair's] a warrior and a hero. She's amazing."

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor even admitted that her co-star and friend has been an inspiration to her daily life. "I don't think I could ever be what Selma has gone through, what she shared, the strength that she's given people," Gellar told Us Weekly. The "Scream 2" actor mentioned that she often thinks about the struggles Blair goes through when she doesn't feel like playing with her children, adding, "I think to myself, 'What Selma would do to be able to just get on the floor and build trains.'"

The friendship has also extended to the stars' families, as Gellar's daughter wanted to give up celebrating her 13th birthday to watch Blair perform on "Dancing With the Stars." Gellar explained to ET, "I said, 'No, you don't give up, that's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You have your 13th birthday. We'll go later.'" The "Scooby Doo" actor did, however, get to watch her best friend perform during the second episode, and her reaction proves how close they still are.