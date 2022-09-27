Blac Chyna's Dramatic New Look Is Sure To Turn Heads

Recently, Blac Chyna has been in the news over her legal battle against the Kardashians. After "Rob & Chyna," her reality show with ex Rob Kardashian, was canceled, Chyna sued Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in 2017, claiming they cost her $100 million in potential earnings, per Rolling Stone. Following a two-week trial in May, the court ruled against Chyna, awarding her zero in damages. Chyna immediately announced her plans to appeal, per Us Weekly, with her attorney arguing bias on the judge's part. Additionally, in August, the model and TV personality requested a dismissal of her revenge porn claim against Rob, ending what has been another multi-year legal battle for Chyna.

In a refreshing change of pace, the "Real Blac Chyna" star is making waves for something completely unrelated to courtroom drama. Known for wearing her hair long and sleek, Chyna recently switched it up in a jaw-dropping transformation.