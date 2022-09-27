Blac Chyna's Dramatic New Look Is Sure To Turn Heads
Recently, Blac Chyna has been in the news over her legal battle against the Kardashians. After "Rob & Chyna," her reality show with ex Rob Kardashian, was canceled, Chyna sued Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner in 2017, claiming they cost her $100 million in potential earnings, per Rolling Stone. Following a two-week trial in May, the court ruled against Chyna, awarding her zero in damages. Chyna immediately announced her plans to appeal, per Us Weekly, with her attorney arguing bias on the judge's part. Additionally, in August, the model and TV personality requested a dismissal of her revenge porn claim against Rob, ending what has been another multi-year legal battle for Chyna.
In a refreshing change of pace, the "Real Blac Chyna" star is making waves for something completely unrelated to courtroom drama. Known for wearing her hair long and sleek, Chyna recently switched it up in a jaw-dropping transformation.
Blac Chyna hops on the buzzed head train
Blac Chyna is now bald and proud. The model unveiled her stunning hair transformation on Instagram in a September 26 live video. Showing off her buzzed head in a gold collar necklace and nude bodycon dress, Chyna captioned the post, "Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there's your diamond in the rough."
Fans were all for Chyna owning her new look. One gushed, "Damn right!!! I'm a baldie too!!! You look amazing!!!" while another complimentarily quipped, "When your face card is valid, you can rock any style."
Bald is certainly becoming more and more of a lewk for women everywhere. Jada Pinkett Smith, who has amply documented her struggle with alopecia, per People, celebrated "Bald Is Beautiful Day" in a September 13 Instagram post. Alongside a stunning selfie wearing diamond earrings and wine-red lipstick, the "Red Table Talk" host wrote, "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair."