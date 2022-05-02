The Kardashians' Nasty Legal Battle With Blac Chyna Finally Reaches A Conclusion

The Kardashians and Blac Chyna have been battling it out in court in recent weeks, and now we finally know what the jury has decided in the highly controversial defamation trial.

In 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the famous family, claiming that they'd conspired to destroy her reality TV show career by getting the second season of "Rob and Chyna" canceled. The Kardashians' alleged intervention led Chyna to lose out on work opportunities, leading the model to seek over $100 million in damages. Simultaneously, she also sued her ex, Rob Kardashian, for assault, battery, and harassment.

The parties involved took the stand to defend themselves, with the Kardashians saying that they "don't have control" over what E! ultimately decides about their reality show and its spinoffs. Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, also confirmed he had to break up a physical fight that had happened between Rob and Chyna in December 2016, when Chyna apparently hit Rob. Now, after careful deliberation, the jury has decided whether or not the Kardashians are really guilty of defamation.