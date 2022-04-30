Kim Kardashian Just Scored A Major Legal Win Against Blac Chyna
In the trial of the KarJenners versus Blac Chyna, the judge presiding over the case just ruled a huge win on the Kardashian's side.
Right now, Blac Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — is suing the KarJenners for defamation and for interference with a contract. Chyna claimed the famous family worked to get Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's second season of "Rob & Chyna" canceled in 2016. Due to the alleged economic damages, emotional distress, loss of earnings from social media and in-person events, Chyna is seeking $100 million from the KarJenner family, per Page Six.
The trial began on April 18, with Blac Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani claiming Kris Jenner sought to have "Rob & Chyna" canceled, and "she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that." But the KarJenner's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, said that the show was canceled because Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship ended, and the family had no interference in that, per USA Today. Now, after two weeks of hearings, the jury began deliberating on April 28 and, although they did not come to a full verdict that day, the judge did rule out one victory for the Kardashian family.
Judge rules Kim Kardashian did not defame Blac Chyna
On April 29, the Los Angeles judge Gregory Alarcon ruled that Blac Chyna and her lawyer Lynne Ciani didn't have enough evidence to showcase that Kim Kardashian defamed Blac Chyna.
The jury was asked to look at evidence from the KarJenners, including emails and text messages that were sent to the network from Khloé Kardashian, and Kris and Kylie Jenner. The courts ultimately ruled in the SKIMS founder's favor, saying there's "no evidence" that Kim defamed Chyna, officially dropping the reality star from the defamation suit, per Page Six.
Ciani was angered by the jury's ruling, but Judge Alarcon reportedly reprimanded Ciani, saying she had agreed to the jury's terms before the trial began, per USA Today. While Kim was released from the defamation claim, the rest of her family — Kris, Kylie, and Khloé — have not been. Yet, while Kim was released from the defamation claim, she hasn't been cleared of the alleged interference with a contract. The KarJenners must now await the verdicts from the jury in the defamation and, with Kim, the interference with a contract ruling. The jury is set to resume deliberations on May 2.