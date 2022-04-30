Kim Kardashian Just Scored A Major Legal Win Against Blac Chyna

In the trial of the KarJenners versus Blac Chyna, the judge presiding over the case just ruled a huge win on the Kardashian's side.

Right now, Blac Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — is suing the KarJenners for defamation and for interference with a contract. Chyna claimed the famous family worked to get Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's second season of "Rob & Chyna" canceled in 2016. Due to the alleged economic damages, emotional distress, loss of earnings from social media and in-person events, Chyna is seeking $100 million from the KarJenner family, per Page Six.

The trial began on April 18, with Blac Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani claiming Kris Jenner sought to have "Rob & Chyna" canceled, and "she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that." But the KarJenner's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, said that the show was canceled because Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship ended, and the family had no interference in that, per USA Today. Now, after two weeks of hearings, the jury began deliberating on April 28 and, although they did not come to a full verdict that day, the judge did rule out one victory for the Kardashian family.