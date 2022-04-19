Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against The Kardashians Is Heating Up
As if the Kardashians haven't had enough to deal with lately, now the heat is on for Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the powerful family.
While they are celebrating the premiere of their new Hulu series, "The Kardashians," the family's arguably four most powerful and popular members are also appearing in a Los Angeles courtroom. Sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner are all named as defendants in a lawsuit brought against them by Blac Chyna, the former fiancee of their brother/son Rob Kardashian. After appearing from time to time over four years on the E! series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Chyna and Rob enjoyed one lone season of their own spinoff series, "Rob & Chyna," which followed the couple while she was pregnant with their daughter, Dream. But the explosive duo had a rough and rocky relationship, with lawsuits of its own, and both their engagement and their series imploded in late 2016, not to be renewed.
Chyna is convinced that the Kardashians, especially Kris, "abused their power to get her No. 1 hit show canceled," according to Chyna's lawyer Lynn Ciani, via Radar. "Chyna went from being the star on E!'s No.1 hit show at $92,500 per episode, to being off the airwaves entirely," Ciani said, claiming losses of over $100 million. Chyna is now suing the family for past damages worth $44 million and "future" damages of $64 million, according to court documents (per the Daily Mail). And things are heating up as the trial begins.
The Kardashian women show up to court for jury selection
As Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kris and Kylie Jenner, prepare to take the stand in Blac Chyna's case against them, they appeared at a Los Angeles courthouse on April 18, according to Page Six. They will testify in the trial only once, apparently so they don't cause too much of a stir. Brother Rob Kardashian, the ex-fiance of Chyna, did not attend. The family gathered as lawyers began questioning nearly 80 potential jurors, per the Daily Mail.
The lawyers have their work cut out for them, as nearly everyone has opinions about both the famous family and reality television. While there were some fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" among the prospective jurors, others didn't like reality television. The jurors were asked about their marital status, jobs, previous jury experience, and the hardest question of all: whether or not they could judge the case fairly and impartially.
"I have a hard time caring at all about celebrity defamation," replied one, while another called the case "a waste of time for a jury," because "this case could be decided by a judge." Many had doubts about whether either party deserved any monetary damages, with one saying, "I can tell you sincerely that I hope none of these people get any wealthier." They also enjoyed a laugh as an older male juror stated, "I have never watched the Kardashian show but I have watched the Kardashian sex tape and I don't think I could be neutral in this case."