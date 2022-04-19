Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against The Kardashians Is Heating Up

As if the Kardashians haven't had enough to deal with lately, now the heat is on for Blac Chyna's lawsuit against the powerful family.

While they are celebrating the premiere of their new Hulu series, "The Kardashians," the family's arguably four most powerful and popular members are also appearing in a Los Angeles courtroom. Sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner are all named as defendants in a lawsuit brought against them by Blac Chyna, the former fiancee of their brother/son Rob Kardashian. After appearing from time to time over four years on the E! series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Chyna and Rob enjoyed one lone season of their own spinoff series, "Rob & Chyna," which followed the couple while she was pregnant with their daughter, Dream. But the explosive duo had a rough and rocky relationship, with lawsuits of its own, and both their engagement and their series imploded in late 2016, not to be renewed.

Chyna is convinced that the Kardashians, especially Kris, "abused their power to get her No. 1 hit show canceled," according to Chyna's lawyer Lynn Ciani, via Radar. "Chyna went from being the star on E!'s No.1 hit show at $92,500 per episode, to being off the airwaves entirely," Ciani said, claiming losses of over $100 million. Chyna is now suing the family for past damages worth $44 million and "future" damages of $64 million, according to court documents (per the Daily Mail). And things are heating up as the trial begins.