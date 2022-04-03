Blac Chyna Is Taking A Firm Stand Against The Kardashians

Blac Chyna has been keeping up with the Kardashians — and that's not because she wants to, but because she has to. The model shares her daughter Dream Renee Kardashian with her ex, Rob Kardashian. And while Chyna and Rob have certainly had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, it's safe to say that her relationship with the rest of the Kardashian family hasn't been an easy one.

Back in January, it was reported that Chyna wanted to depose the Kardashians in order to defend herself from Rob's assault and battery lawsuit against her, per Page Six. Apparently, Rob has claimed that Chyna tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger back in 2017 and that she had also struck in the face and head multiple times.

Chyna has denied all of the accusations against her, and in turn, filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians, too. Even though Rob has since dismissed his assault lawsuit against Chyna, she's not ready to back down from her case yet. Instead, she plans on taking a firm stand against the reality television stars.