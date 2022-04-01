Khloe Kardashian Is Clearly Taking A Side In The Ongoing Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Drama

Think the beef between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna is over? Think again.

Aside from the ongoing lawsuit between the model and Rob Kardashian, Chyna is insisting that her exes Tyga, who dated Kylie Jenner in the past, and Rob are refusing to pay for child support to help raise their children with her, King Cairo and Dream. "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ... my reasons ... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I'm a MAMA," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per People. "Single no support child support." Meanwhile, both Tyga and Rob didn't let the online slander slide and were quick to refute her statements.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol," the rapper wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room, which had reposted Chyna's tweet. Rob defended himself shortly after, saying something similar. "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol," the George Arthur founder wrote. Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashians remained quiet — save for Khloé Kardashian, who expressed her support for Rob in a subtle manner.