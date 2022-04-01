Khloe Kardashian Is Clearly Taking A Side In The Ongoing Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Drama
Think the beef between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna is over? Think again.
Aside from the ongoing lawsuit between the model and Rob Kardashian, Chyna is insisting that her exes Tyga, who dated Kylie Jenner in the past, and Rob are refusing to pay for child support to help raise their children with her, King Cairo and Dream. "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ... my reasons ... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I'm a MAMA," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, per People. "Single no support child support." Meanwhile, both Tyga and Rob didn't let the online slander slide and were quick to refute her statements.
"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol," the rapper wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room, which had reposted Chyna's tweet. Rob defended himself shortly after, saying something similar. "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol," the George Arthur founder wrote. Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashians remained quiet — save for Khloé Kardashian, who expressed her support for Rob in a subtle manner.
Khloé Kardashian discreetly supported Rob Kardashian in his beef with Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian is coming to the defense of her younger brother.
Fans of the Kardashians know that Khloé and Rob Kardashian are incredibly close. While Khloé didn't make a statement against Blac Chyna as her brother did, she still offered her support in a different way. When The Shade Room shared Rob's reply to Chyna on their account, she liked the post, per Buzzfeed, which seemed to symbolize her support. She also shared videos of Rob and Chyna's daughter Dream, True, on her Instagram Story shortly after.
This isn't the first time that Khloé has expressed her love for Rob publicly in his time of need. Back in 2018, when there were negative comments about him surfaced online, she blasted fans for speaking ill of him. "My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king," she wrote in a comment at the time, per ET. "It is a shame that you can['t] respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren't informed on our family." Trust Khloé to always be on the lookout for her little bro!