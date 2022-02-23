Rob Kardashian's Legal Drama With Blac Chyna Has Come To An Unexpected End

While Kim Kardashian's ongoing divorce from husband Kanye "Ye" West is the most shocking Kardashian news so far in 2022, there was a time when Rob Kardashian's relationship with Blac Chyna was the juiciest drama to come from the family. Rob and Chyna, who share daughter Dream, first got together in 2016 and quickly had plans for marriage that fizzled over the course of their rocky romance, per People.

Their on-again, off-again relationship went totally left when Rob went on a social media rampage against Chyna in 2017, accusing her of cheating by posting private, graphic photos of the model online. "This is a person that I trusted," Chyna told ABC News at the time. "I just felt betrayed." Their toxic relationship went to the courts after this incident — and not for the last time.

After the couple agreed to joint custody while they worked out their initial legal issues, Rob and his sister Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit against Chyna, alleging she assaulted Rob and vandalized Kylie's house in the process, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Rob alleged Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Chyna twice sought to have Rob's lawsuit against her dismissed, but was denied both times. But according to the latest update, Rob and Chyna's lawsuit drama has come to an unexpected end.