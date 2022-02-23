Rob Kardashian's Legal Drama With Blac Chyna Has Come To An Unexpected End
While Kim Kardashian's ongoing divorce from husband Kanye "Ye" West is the most shocking Kardashian news so far in 2022, there was a time when Rob Kardashian's relationship with Blac Chyna was the juiciest drama to come from the family. Rob and Chyna, who share daughter Dream, first got together in 2016 and quickly had plans for marriage that fizzled over the course of their rocky romance, per People.
Their on-again, off-again relationship went totally left when Rob went on a social media rampage against Chyna in 2017, accusing her of cheating by posting private, graphic photos of the model online. "This is a person that I trusted," Chyna told ABC News at the time. "I just felt betrayed." Their toxic relationship went to the courts after this incident — and not for the last time.
After the couple agreed to joint custody while they worked out their initial legal issues, Rob and his sister Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit against Chyna, alleging she assaulted Rob and vandalized Kylie's house in the process, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Rob alleged Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Chyna twice sought to have Rob's lawsuit against her dismissed, but was denied both times. But according to the latest update, Rob and Chyna's lawsuit drama has come to an unexpected end.
Rob Kardashian drops his suit against Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian has reportedly dropped the assault and battery lawsuit he filed with his sister Kylie Jenner against the mother of his child, Blac Chyna. "My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," Rob said in a statement shared with People. "Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."
Although Rob's statement suggests the father is interested in letting bygones be bygones, Chyna seemingly isn't sold on making up. "Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs," Chyna's attorney said in a statement. According to her lawyer, Chyna remains intent on bringing Rob to justice for his revenge porn scandal.
Dream's mom is also focused on carrying out the defamation lawsuit against Rob's mom Kris Jenner, and her daughters Kylie and Kim and Khloé Kardashian. The Sun reports Chyna filed the suit against the family with the belief they purposefully got her E! show "Rob & Chyna" canceled because of her issues with Rob. It sounds like Rob and Chyna won't be totally out of the courtroom anytime soon.