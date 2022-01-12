Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Rob Kardashian Just Took Interesting Turn
The following article contains allegations of domestic violence.
Blac Chyna has garnered more notoriety recently for her legal woes than for her modeling or her Lashed Cosmetics company. Ex-fiance Rob Kardashian filed an assault and battery lawsuit against Chyna in 2017 for allegedly trying to choke him with a phone charging cord, Page Six reported at the time. The sole male Kardashian sibling alleged that he was able to escape the strangling attack but claimed he also sustained multiple injuries to his neck, as he claimed that Chyna had struck repeatedly in his face and head. (Chyna denied all accusations.)
The shocking allegations leveled by Rob were countered in April 2020 when Chyna claimed possession of "bombshell evidence" that would prove her innocence. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna's legal counsel claimed they had copies of the Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS) reports from December 2016 and January 2017 concerning the incident. "When questioned by DCFS on January 4, 2017 (just 3 weeks after Chyna's alleged "violent attack") about an 'anonymous' report of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are 'false' and 'there is no domestic violence between [me] and [Chyna],'" Chyna's lawyers wrote in the court filing.
Despite this alleged evidence, a judge refused to dismiss Rob's lawsuit, per Page Six. With their trial set to begin on February 23, Chyna has once again revealed a dramatic turn of events in January.
Blac Chyna will get to question the Kardashian-Jenner sisters
In a mitigated victory for Blac Chyna, the court has ruled that the model will be able to depose members of the Kardashian family (via Page Six) in her February 23 defense against Rob Kardashian's assault and battery lawsuit against her. In a statement to Page Six, Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani said that they are "very pleased to announce" this new development, which means that Chyna will be able to question Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner. As the trial court decided, the other Kardashians will be able to be deposed because they are "not above the law."
However, sources close to the Kardashians' legal team told the outlet the court denied Chyna's request to question each female Kardashian sibling — and mom Kris Jenner — for seven hours. Her own lawyer agreed to four hours, and the court ultimately granted them just two hours to depose each Kardashian.
The Kardashian-Jenners' lawyer, Michael Rhodes, expressed his contentment with the court on this decision. In an exclusive statement to Page Six, Rhodes said, "We are pleased the court limited the scope of the depositions to minimize the burden on the very busy members of the family."
Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family certainly have a complicated relationship. In addition to daughter Dream with Rob, she also shares son King Cairo with ex Tyga; the rapper was dating Kylie at the time.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.