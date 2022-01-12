Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Rob Kardashian Just Took Interesting Turn

The following article contains allegations of domestic violence.

Blac Chyna has garnered more notoriety recently for her legal woes than for her modeling or her Lashed Cosmetics company. Ex-fiance Rob Kardashian filed an assault and battery lawsuit against Chyna in 2017 for allegedly trying to choke him with a phone charging cord, Page Six reported at the time. The sole male Kardashian sibling alleged that he was able to escape the strangling attack but claimed he also sustained multiple injuries to his neck, as he claimed that Chyna had struck repeatedly in his face and head. (Chyna denied all accusations.)

The shocking allegations leveled by Rob were countered in April 2020 when Chyna claimed possession of "bombshell evidence" that would prove her innocence. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna's legal counsel claimed they had copies of the Department of Child & Family Services (DCFS) reports from December 2016 and January 2017 concerning the incident. "When questioned by DCFS on January 4, 2017 (just 3 weeks after Chyna's alleged "violent attack") about an 'anonymous' report of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are 'false' and 'there is no domestic violence between [me] and [Chyna],'" Chyna's lawyers wrote in the court filing.

Despite this alleged evidence, a judge refused to dismiss Rob's lawsuit, per Page Six. With their trial set to begin on February 23, Chyna has once again revealed a dramatic turn of events in January.