The Real Reason Blac Chyna Is Under Investigation
Keeping up with Blac Chyna keeps us in a doozy, as she regularly makes headlines. Case in point: On October 12, Blac Chyna appeared on video ranting about people needing to get vaccinated, after a supposedly unvaccinated fan asked for a photo. Blac Chyna was caught heat for promoting a skin-lightening cream in Nigeria, per Page Six. Many criticized the promotion of a skin bleaching agent where an estimated 77% of women regularly try to lighten their skin, per The Independent.
Blac Chyna has also found herself entangled in the Kardashian legal web, after suing the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan in 2017 for allegedly spreading claims to E! Executives she abused Rob, reported TMZ. Blac Chyna claims this prompted executives to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna." However, other sources suggested to the outlet she was the problem.
Now, it seems Blac Chyna has found herself in trouble once again.
Did Blac Chyna hold a woman hostage?
Blac Chyna is under investigation by the Sacramento police after she allegedly threatened a woman she was supposedly partying with, The Sun reported on December 9. "Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good," the woman's pal and fellow party attendee, Ron Knighton, told The Sun. He also provided video footage of the alleged incident. "Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to 'shut the f–k up' or she'd beat both our a**es." He continued, "The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave. But when I went to walk out, she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room."
The star allegedly did not let Knighton's friend leave for 20 minutes, even though the woman was "crying and shouting." Eventually, Blac Chyna set Knighton's friend free but allegedly told them to stay in the hotel hallway. "We aren't staying anywhere. We are leaving! You crazy?" Knighton says in the video.
Blac Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, gave Page Six a statement on her behalf. "This story is false. This latest false accusation of criminal conduct is just the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna," Ciani said.