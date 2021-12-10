The Real Reason Blac Chyna Is Under Investigation

Keeping up with Blac Chyna keeps us in a doozy, as she regularly makes headlines. Case in point: On October 12, Blac Chyna appeared on video ranting about people needing to get vaccinated, after a supposedly unvaccinated fan asked for a photo. Blac Chyna was caught heat for promoting a skin-lightening cream in Nigeria, per Page Six. Many criticized the promotion of a skin bleaching agent where an estimated 77% of women regularly try to lighten their skin, per The Independent.

Blac Chyna has also found herself entangled in the Kardashian legal web, after suing the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan in 2017 for allegedly spreading claims to E! Executives she abused Rob, reported TMZ. Blac Chyna claims this prompted executives to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna." However, other sources suggested to the outlet she was the problem.

Now, it seems Blac Chyna has found herself in trouble once again.