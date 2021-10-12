Blac Chyna's Airport Rant Fiasco Explained

Blac Chyna is very serious about her health and the health of her two children, who she shares with rapper Tyga and reality star Rob Kardashian. She even told People in 2017 that she wanted to start living a healthier lifestyle for the sake of her children. "I do want to live longer. I need to live a healthy life so that I could [be there] for them," the model said. "It's just really important. It makes me feel good, because once I feel good, everybody else feels good."

The socialite further exemplified this when she went live on her Instagram on September 29 and received her first Pfizer dose from a doctor. Blac Chyna did this while simultaneously educating her fans about the importance of getting vaccinated, and answering any questions they had. "I'm really happy I did it," she told her fans. "I honestly want to keep everybody safe and keep my kids safe. That's like the most important part ... Everybody go get vaccinated, stay safe stay healthy."

Blac Chyna seemingly spread more awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine when it was the subject of a huge outburst she had on October 12 in the Miami International Airport in response to her frustrations with anti-vaxxers.