Former E! Exec Slams Claim Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Influenced Rob And Chyna's Cancellation

Blac Chyna's trial against the Kardashians is reaching its fever pitch with two parties days into their court proceedings.

In her lawsuit, Chyna is adamant that the Kardashians, specifically Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, have banded together to orchestrate the downfall of her reality TV career as they didn't think she was an ideal match for Rob Kardashian. The influencer is suing the famous family for over $100 million, with $44 million to compensate for "past economic damage" and $64 million for "future economic damage," per Buzzfeed News. However, the family continues to insist that they never conspired to have Rob and Chyna's reality show canceled. Instead, they said that they only expressed concern over their relationship upon finding out that Chyna had allegedly inflicted physical abuse on Rob.

When Kris took the stand on April 22, she told the court that she did not conspire to mess with Rob and Chyna's reality series. "I did not have any influence over the E! network," she said, per Variety. When asked why Kylie and Khloé had apparently sent a letter to the network to have the show canceled, the Kardashian matriarch said that there wasn't anything to cancel in the first place. "They had an option that they didn't exercise ... there's nothing to be canceled," she added.

On April 25, a former E! executive corroborated that the Kardashians really had nothing to do with the series being taken off the air.