Kris Jenner Makes An Extremely Bold Claim About Blac Chyna And Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian family is no stranger to making one headline after the next. Per IMDb, the squad first burst onto the reality television scene in 2006 with their hit E! series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." We've watched the family grow before our very own eyes, and when the show first began, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner looked like babies. When the family announced the series would be ending, they broke many hearts. But, their time off-air was short-lived, as they later inked a mega-deal with Hulu.

The new show follows everything from Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's hot and heavy romance, and there's sure to be plenty of drama. Speaking of that, there's also a lot of drama unfolding in a courtroom that fans may or may not see at some point in the series. According to the Los Angeles Times, Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna, is suing the family for defamation, among other things. "Kris Jenner set out to have 'Rob & Chyna' canceled," Chyna's lawyer claimed in court, per the Associated Press. "And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that." In turn, a lawyer from the Kardashians' side claims that Chyna's lawsuit is simply a way for the star keep herself relevant and keep her name in the headlines.

If you're still following along, Chyna and the Kardashian/Jenner clan have been duking it out in court, and momager Kris Jenner took the stand, where she made some very serious allegations.