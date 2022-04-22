Kris Jenner Makes An Extremely Bold Claim About Blac Chyna And Kylie Jenner
The Kardashian family is no stranger to making one headline after the next. Per IMDb, the squad first burst onto the reality television scene in 2006 with their hit E! series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." We've watched the family grow before our very own eyes, and when the show first began, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner looked like babies. When the family announced the series would be ending, they broke many hearts. But, their time off-air was short-lived, as they later inked a mega-deal with Hulu.
The new show follows everything from Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's hot and heavy romance, and there's sure to be plenty of drama. Speaking of that, there's also a lot of drama unfolding in a courtroom that fans may or may not see at some point in the series. According to the Los Angeles Times, Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna, is suing the family for defamation, among other things. "Kris Jenner set out to have 'Rob & Chyna' canceled," Chyna's lawyer claimed in court, per the Associated Press. "And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that." In turn, a lawyer from the Kardashians' side claims that Chyna's lawsuit is simply a way for the star keep herself relevant and keep her name in the headlines.
If you're still following along, Chyna and the Kardashian/Jenner clan have been duking it out in court, and momager Kris Jenner took the stand, where she made some very serious allegations.
Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill Kylie
The battle between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family rages on. In late April, Kris Jenner went under oath at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where she made some startling accusations against son Rob Kardashian's ex. According to Page Six, the matriarch revealed that Chyna allegedly threatened Kylie Jenner's then-boyfriend Tyga with a knife, and she also threatened to kill Kylie. "Of course it was alarming, but we just kept it in the family," she claimed on the stand. "They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation."
Kris added that the family never contacted police regarding the alleged threats, but rather kept it "internal." "There were all kinds of things going on," Kris said of the threats. "There was just a lot of drama, which I'm used to in my family." Kris also made sure to defend herself about not taking the threats too seriously, stating, "It wasn't that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start ... but I love second chances, and I wanted them to win," about Chyna's relationship with Rob.
As most know, Kylie dated Chyna's ex, Tyga, after he and Chyna dated and had a child together. Things didn't work out for Kylie and Tyga, and she later moved on with another rapper, Travis Scott. Phew! Just another reason we're always trying to keep up with the Kardashians.