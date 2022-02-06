The Kardashians Season 1 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far

The Kardashians are making a big comeback to reality TV. After E!'s "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" made the famous family a household name for 20 seasons, a new television project is on the horizon for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The latest teaser trailer for the project, released February 4, offered a glimpse into the new show following the iconic stars. The Hulu trailer teased fans with the words "Glamour," "Power," "Fame," and "Family" to hype up what's to come on the new show — but there was still a bit of intrigue. "You have no idea what's coming," Kendall Jenner shared cheekily in the clip.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner previously described "The Kardashians" as the family's next chapter. "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are," Kris shared, per Deadline. "I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch." While little is known about what's exactly in store on the highly anticipated upcoming show, here's what we can tell fans about "The Kardashians" on Hulu so far.