The Kardashians Season 1 - Here's What We Can Tell Fans So Far
The Kardashians are making a big comeback to reality TV. After E!'s "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" made the famous family a household name for 20 seasons, a new television project is on the horizon for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
The latest teaser trailer for the project, released February 4, offered a glimpse into the new show following the iconic stars. The Hulu trailer teased fans with the words "Glamour," "Power," "Fame," and "Family" to hype up what's to come on the new show — but there was still a bit of intrigue. "You have no idea what's coming," Kendall Jenner shared cheekily in the clip.
Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner previously described "The Kardashians" as the family's next chapter. "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are," Kris shared, per Deadline. "I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch." While little is known about what's exactly in store on the highly anticipated upcoming show, here's what we can tell fans about "The Kardashians" on Hulu so far.
When will The Kardashians Season 1 be released?
Though no official release date for "The Kardashians" has been announced, fans are looking forward to the new Hulu series dropping early in 2022. The first-ever teaser trailer for the series dropped on New Year's Eve 2021, with title cards that promised, "When the countdown to the New Year ends... the countdown to the new show begins."
If the show's teaser wasn't enough evidence, Khloé Kardashian herself confirmed "The Kardashians" would be arriving early in the year when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in October 2021. "Either end of January [or] early February," she said of the series' premiere. "That's the beauty of Hulu. We're streaming and we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously."
However, one unhappy Redditor pointed out the upload date for "The Kardashians" teaser trailer on Hulu is listed as April 13. Speculative fans think this means the release date may be getting pushed back to deal with the plethora of ongoing drama in the Kardashians' lives. With no official word from the Kar-Jenners about a release date, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for more info on when "The Kardashians" is dropping.
Who will be featured on The Kardashians Season 1?
The Kardashian family will obviously take center stage on their self-titled upcoming series "The Kardashians." The six famed Kardashian-Jenner ladies — Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, and Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner — are all featured in behind-the-scenes snaps on "The Kardashians" series Instagram page, affirming the women in the family will again be the stars of their reality show.
As they did on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the Kar-Jenners are set to bring with them famous friends and love interests to their new Hulu series. Kim confirmed on Twitter in May 2021 that Kourtney's ex, fan-favorite Scott Disick, will again be a part of the cast, writing in part, "He will be back!!!!" A source confirmed to People that Kourtney's stunning beach proposal from fiance Travis Barker will also be featured on the show for fans eager to see more of the romantic moment.
It's been speculated that Kylie's storyline on "The Kardashians" suffered some major setbacks in light of her boyfriend Travis Scott's controversy with the deaths of concert-goers at his Astroworld event. Radar Online reported that production edited Travis from the footage, despite Kylie expecting their second child together during filming. Between Khloé's paternity drama with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Kim's new romance with comedian Pete Davidson, there's still plenty of drama anticipated on "The Kardashians."