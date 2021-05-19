Kris Jenner Reveals New Details In The Kardashians' New Hulu Series

Fans are getting new details about how they can continue to keep up with the Kardashians, thanks to everyone's favorite momager Kris Jenner.

In September of 2020, the reality TV family announced they would end their hit show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" after 14 years and 20 seasons on the E! Network. Arguably the one who began the family's success, Kim Kardashian, took to social media at the time to thank fans, writing "Without 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians,' I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family." The star continued, "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

Fans were, of course, upset by the news, but it wasn't long until the famous family revealed they would be returning to TV screens via a new deal with Hulu. According to People, the Kardashian clan signed a multi-year deal with Hulu for exclusive "global content" that will be available for streaming come late 2021.

With the new deal in place, fans of "KUWTK" have been waiting to find out what the "global content" will consist of and who we can expect to return to the TV screens. Fear not! The matriarch of the Kardashians is stepping up, revealing the first new details behind the family's big Hulu deal.