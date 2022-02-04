Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down An Eyebrow-Raising Dating Rumor
Khloé Kardashian has been focusing on herself in 2022 ... after the personal tornado that was 2021. After repeated allegations of infidelity, Khloé split with her longtime on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend (and father to daughter True Thompson) Tristan Thompson in June 2021, per Page Six. Khloé then received confirmation of further cheating on Tristan's part via a paternity test. In a January 3 Instagram Story, the NBA player conceded to fathering a child — born on December 2, 2021 — with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while still together with Khloé (via People). "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Tristan directly apologized to the Kardashian sibling in his Story.
Amongst other moves in her effort to get her groove back, Khloé tweeted a January 27 series of photos seductively posed next to her car while wearing a nude-toned, skintight bodysuit with thigh-high Louis Vuitton boots, adding the subtext-heavy caption, "Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies." As a source said of Khloé to People in January, "She wants to focus on her own happiness," adding that the Good American founder's family "knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready" and noting that Khloé "has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby."
Now that Khloé is fully free and single, it hasn't taken long for rumors to spread of her dating a certain other reality TV star.
Khloé Kardashian's focus is still not on romance
Not that celebrity denials of dating rumors are ever reliable, but Khloé Kardashian has gone on the record to stop the ones of her getting romantic with "Too Hot to Handle" alum Harry Jowsey. "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE," read Khloé's Instagram comment under one of pop-culture account Deuxmoi's posts, with an anonymous source claiming the two reality stars have been "entangled" (to borrow Jada Pinkett Smith's vernacular).
The report shared by Deuxmoi alleged, "One of my closest friends works at a very well known PR agency in LA & it's confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking. Apparently they've been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house."
However, Harry told Page Six just in December that he was in the beginning stages of a serious courtship with Russian Instagram model and influencer Sveta Bilyalova. After flying to Dubai to meet up with Bilyaova, Harry said, "I think it's good to be with someone who's obviously been in this industry for years and knows how it goes," adding of the model, "She's very accepting and open-minded about what comes and goes in this industry." As for Khloé, a source told People in January that the Good American co-founder "can't imagine dating right now."