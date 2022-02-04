Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down An Eyebrow-Raising Dating Rumor

Khloé Kardashian has been focusing on herself in 2022 ... after the personal tornado that was 2021. After repeated allegations of infidelity, Khloé split with her longtime on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend (and father to daughter True Thompson) Tristan Thompson in June 2021, per Page Six. Khloé then received confirmation of further cheating on Tristan's part via a paternity test. In a January 3 Instagram Story, the NBA player conceded to fathering a child — born on December 2, 2021 — with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while still together with Khloé (via People). "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Tristan directly apologized to the Kardashian sibling in his Story.

Amongst other moves in her effort to get her groove back, Khloé tweeted a January 27 series of photos seductively posed next to her car while wearing a nude-toned, skintight bodysuit with thigh-high Louis Vuitton boots, adding the subtext-heavy caption, "Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies." As a source said of Khloé to People in January, "She wants to focus on her own happiness," adding that the Good American founder's family "knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready" and noting that Khloé "has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby."

Now that Khloé is fully free and single, it hasn't taken long for rumors to spread of her dating a certain other reality TV star.