Khloe Kardashian's Attempt To Shade Tristan Thompson May Have Just Backfired

You know what they say: no good clap back goes unpunished. This is a lesson Khloe Kardashian learned most lately when she posted a series of thirst traps and a cryptic caption seemingly aimed at her no-good-cheating-ex-partner Tristan Thompson. Many commenters, however, seemed more focused on a particularly unfortunate lighting fail than in her self-empowerment message.

Possibly because it's a day ending in "day," Tristan was caught with a "mystery girl" sitting on his lap while on a night out in Milwaukee, according to the Daily Mail. Technically, this is probably fine, since he and Khloe are currently on an "off" period, but it sure seems a little sketchy considering that Tristan is fresh off of his latest public apology to Khloe — admitting that he had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols, resulting in a child who was born in early December.

Apparently determined to remind everyone that she remains unbothered, Khloe posted several sexy photos to her Instagram and Twitter pages, but the revenge posts may not have had entirely the desired effect.