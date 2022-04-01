Travis Scott Has Completely Stepped Up For Kylie Jenner In Her Time Of Need, Source Says

Kylie Jenner has been refreshingly honest about how she's adapted to life as a new mom of two, and now we're hearing more about how her partner, rapper Travis Scott, has been stepping up for her. As we know, Kylie hasn't been shy about finding life at home a little tougher since she and Scott welcomed their son into the world on February 2.

Kylie opened up with her followers via Instagram Stories the following month as she filmed herself during a workout session, admitting (via Daily Mail), "Postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter." "The Kardashians" star added that she's struggled physically, mentally, and in spiritual terms, as she shared that she wanted to make sure she spoke out about it because people's lives can look very different on social media. "It's been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn't even think I'd make it to this work out today, but I'm here and I'm feeling better, so you've got this," she said.

Kylie was also open about how she found things a little difficult after the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, as she told her fans in a seemingly since deleted Instagram post in July 2019, via Sky News, "I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs."