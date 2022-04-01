Travis Scott Has Completely Stepped Up For Kylie Jenner In Her Time Of Need, Source Says
Kylie Jenner has been refreshingly honest about how she's adapted to life as a new mom of two, and now we're hearing more about how her partner, rapper Travis Scott, has been stepping up for her. As we know, Kylie hasn't been shy about finding life at home a little tougher since she and Scott welcomed their son into the world on February 2.
Kylie opened up with her followers via Instagram Stories the following month as she filmed herself during a workout session, admitting (via Daily Mail), "Postpartum has not been easy. It's not been easy, it's very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter." "The Kardashians" star added that she's struggled physically, mentally, and in spiritual terms, as she shared that she wanted to make sure she spoke out about it because people's lives can look very different on social media. "It's been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn't even think I'd make it to this work out today, but I'm here and I'm feeling better, so you've got this," she said.
Kylie was also open about how she found things a little difficult after the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, as she told her fans in a seemingly since deleted Instagram post in July 2019, via Sky News, "I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs."
Scott's support
Fortunately, it sounds like Kylie Jenner is getting a whole lot of support from boyfriend Travis Scott as she continues to adapt to life as a mom of two. "[Travis] has been so amazing for Kylie, and even though he's not physically going through it himself, he is always there for Kylie," a source told Hollywood Life, revealing the rapper has been doing all he can to make the reality star know she's not alone, including carving out time to make sure she's listened to. They added that Kylie has been super grateful to her man for how he's stood by her, while it's also allowed her to see what a great dad he really is to both of their kids.
Kylie is also said to be happy she opened up to her millions of fans, with the insider adding, "It was something she initially deliberated with for a bit but ultimately felt like if she could help even one person who is also struggling, then that's all she could hope for."
There's no doubt things have been turbulent for Kylie in her personal life, as she also revealed in March that they were changing their son's name from Wolfe Webster. Caitlyn Jenner hinted they've decided on a new moniker for their bundle of joy while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on March 27, but wouldn't give anything away. "That's Kylie's decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good," she said.