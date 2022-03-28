Travis And Kylie's Baby Name Change May Be More Difficult Than Expected
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child in February 2022. The reality star announced her son's arrival on Instagram by way of a sweet black-and-white photo that showed her and Scott's daughter Stormi holding the new baby's hand. Jenner captioned the post with the baby's birthday — 2/2/22 — and nothing more. The next day, a source told People magazine that Jenner would reveal her son's name when she was ready. "[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," a source told the outlet, adding that Jenner would share the baby's "in a few days" because she wanted "to make sure she [loved] the name" before announcing it to the world.
Sure enough, the baby name announcement was posted on Jenner's Instagram Stories on February 11. "Wolf Webster" a message from Jenner read. She didn't share any additional details about her newborn or his name. However, when she shared an emotional video about her baby boy on YouTube, she revealed that his name is no longer Wolf. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner posted on her Instagram Stories, according to TMZ.
Jenner hasn't shared the new name that she and Scott chose for the baby, but a new report indicates that the name isn't quite official just yet.
Kylie and Travis' decision to change their son's name could take weeks to process
Although it seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the same page with changing their son's name, they did fill out "Wolf Jacques Webster" on the baby's birth certificate, which means they have to go through a legal process to change the baby's name. According to TMZ, that process "can take weeks, if not months from start to finish." The site indicates that Jenner and Scott will first need to legally file a petition for a name change which will need to be approved by a judge. From there, the petition needs to be processed by the state, which can take up to two months. Once this is done, a new birth certificate will be issued.
Interestingly, back in 2018, Jenner and Scott named their first-born daughter Stormie Webster, but they later changed the spelling to Stormi, according to CaptialFM. Jenner hadn't finalized the birth certificate until she really thought about the name, which saved her a bit of a headache. "When they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalizing the name, they were like, 'How do you wanna spell it?' And I was like S-T-O-R-M-I, and they were like, 'You sure?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, just an i.' Literally right then and there, I just changed it to an 'i.' Then, I hung up the phone, and I was like, 'Damn, guess that's her name,'" Jenner told YouTuber James Charles at the time.