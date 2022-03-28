Travis And Kylie's Baby Name Change May Be More Difficult Than Expected

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child in February 2022. The reality star announced her son's arrival on Instagram by way of a sweet black-and-white photo that showed her and Scott's daughter Stormi holding the new baby's hand. Jenner captioned the post with the baby's birthday — 2/2/22 — and nothing more. The next day, a source told People magazine that Jenner would reveal her son's name when she was ready. "[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," a source told the outlet, adding that Jenner would share the baby's "in a few days" because she wanted "to make sure she [loved] the name" before announcing it to the world.

Sure enough, the baby name announcement was posted on Jenner's Instagram Stories on February 11. "Wolf Webster" a message from Jenner read. She didn't share any additional details about her newborn or his name. However, when she shared an emotional video about her baby boy on YouTube, she revealed that his name is no longer Wolf. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner posted on her Instagram Stories, according to TMZ.

Jenner hasn't shared the new name that she and Scott chose for the baby, but a new report indicates that the name isn't quite official just yet.