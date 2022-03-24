When Will Kylie Jenner Share An Update On Her Son's Name?

Kylie Jenner has a new name for her newborn son, and it's only a matter of time until she shares it with the world.

On March 22, the mother of two announced on Instagram that her 2-month-old son, who she originally named "Wolf," is no longer called that name. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him," the cosmetics mogul wrote. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

It's unclear how Kylie and partner Travis Scott would rename their son, considering the name "Wolf Jacques Webster" already appears on his birth certificate, per TMZ. His middle name "Jacques" was taken from Travis' legal name, Jacques Berman Webster II. Fans were left confused when Kylie announced that her son's moniker had been changed, and they were even more puzzled that she didn't even reveal what his new name would be. But, according to a source close to "The Kardashians" star, Kylie doesn't have an exact date as to when she will make the announcement.