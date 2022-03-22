Wolf Van Halen Is Beyond Happy About Kylie Jenner's Decision To Change Her Son's Name
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son is no longer called Wolf. "We just really didn't feel like it was him," the young billionaire announced on her Instagram Story on March 21. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." Her statement also suggests that she and Scott might have changed their mind on the unique name some time ago. Unlike her daughter Stormi, whose name she shared the same day she announced her birth in February 2018, Kylie didn't disclose her son's moniker when she revealed his arrival on Instagram in early February. Instead, Kylie announced her second child's name a week later on Instagram, according to People.
Despite dropping the bombshell, the cosmetics mogul didn't share what they're calling their son now — or even if they have another name yet. Reddit users have speculated that the couple's youngest child will be called Jack. According to his birth certificate, shared by TMZ on February 22, the baby's legal name was previously Wolf Jacques Webster, a middle name inspired by Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster. Fans seem to think Kylie and Scott might simply swap his first for his middle name and call it a day. However, we won't know until Kylie reveals her new baby name — probably on Instagram.
Kylie's fans were dumbfounded by the news, judging by the strong Twitter reaction, but not everyone is exactly sad. Musician Wolf Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen, is actually pretty pumped.
Wolf Van Halen is relieved at Kylie Jenner's decision
Wolf Van Halen is relieved he won't share a name with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son. On March 21, Wolf, who played the bass for the rock band Van Halen until its disbandment following Eddie Van Halen's death in 2020, shared an article of the Kylie news on his Twitter with the not-so-subtle accompanying words: "THANK F**K." Some of Wolf's fans were just as happy. "Wolf — I love your tweets, the way you shut down trolls, and the fact your name won't be associated w/ that lot. Most of all I love your music," one Twitter user wrote in the thread. Another fan noted that not everyone can pull off such a strong name. "Dude. You are the only wolf that matters. I love your name. It fits you."
Even if Wolf is ecstatic about the news, he wasn't exactly Kylie's son's namesake. Eddie and actor and Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli named their son Wolfgang, though the young Van Halen seems to prefer Wolf for short. Eddie, who was Dutch, apparently wanted his American son to carry a bit of the Old World with him. According to iHeartRadio, Wolf was named after Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. A career in music was simply his fate. Eddie's son, and his name, meant a lot to him. With his Peavey Electronics guitar line, Eddie honored his only child by naming it the Wolfgang series, according to Brave Words.