Wolf Van Halen Is Beyond Happy About Kylie Jenner's Decision To Change Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son is no longer called Wolf. "We just really didn't feel like it was him," the young billionaire announced on her Instagram Story on March 21. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." Her statement also suggests that she and Scott might have changed their mind on the unique name some time ago. Unlike her daughter Stormi, whose name she shared the same day she announced her birth in February 2018, Kylie didn't disclose her son's moniker when she revealed his arrival on Instagram in early February. Instead, Kylie announced her second child's name a week later on Instagram, according to People.

Despite dropping the bombshell, the cosmetics mogul didn't share what they're calling their son now — or even if they have another name yet. Reddit users have speculated that the couple's youngest child will be called Jack. According to his birth certificate, shared by TMZ on February 22, the baby's legal name was previously Wolf Jacques Webster, a middle name inspired by Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster. Fans seem to think Kylie and Scott might simply swap his first for his middle name and call it a day. However, we won't know until Kylie reveals her new baby name — probably on Instagram.

Kylie's fans were dumbfounded by the news, judging by the strong Twitter reaction, but not everyone is exactly sad. Musician Wolf Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen, is actually pretty pumped.