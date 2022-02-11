Kylie Jenner's Name For Her Baby Boy Surprises Fans

Kylie Jenner's son's name is something no one saw coming. Kylie announced her baby boy's arrival with a sweet post on Instagram, showing her newborn holding hands with her daughter Stormi Webster, whom she also shares with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The mom-of-two revealed her son's special birthday, 2/2/22, in her announcement, leading many to believe he would have a name inspired by the angel numbers in his birthdate.

Fans were convinced Kylie's baby was named Angel after the reality star's friends and family celebrated her boy's arrival in her Instagram comments. "Angel baby," Kylie's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou wrote in congratulations, with Kylie's momager Kris Jenner writing, "Angel Pie." Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the phrase "Angel Baby" embroidered on a cross stitch hoop at Kylie's all-white baby shower.

While the evidence certainly built a strong case for fans' theory, it seems Kylie tends to use "angel" as a pet name for both her children, as she referred to Stormi as her "angel baby" back in 2018. Now that Kylie has announced what her baby boy goes by, fans are shocked by the name she chose — and the news is getting big reactions.