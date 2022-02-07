Why Fans Think They've Figured Out Kylie Jenner's New Baby Name
Kylie Jenner is now a mom of two! The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum announced the birth of her second baby on February 6 with a sweet Instagram photo of her and boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter Stormi holding hands with their newborn. Kylie's simple caption featured her baby's special birthday, "2/2/22," alongside a blue heart emoji.
After Kylie's adorable pregnancy announcement in September 2021, her followers noted the star's sudden liking for the color blue. Shortly after her pregnancy news broke, Kylie was photographed alongside Stormi wearing matching mommy-daughter blue outfits in the campaign shots for Kylie's line Kylie Baby. After fans speculated for months over the sex of Kyle's baby, an insider confirmed to People that the makeup mogul and her rapper beau welcomed their first son together exactly one day after Stormi's birthday.
Now that fans know Kylie's baby boy has arrived, "KUWTK" fans are keeping busy analyzing any hints Kylie has left behind about what she may have named her son. Fans now think they've cracked the code and they believe the name Kylie picked is angelic.
Kylie Jenner's second baby is heaven-sent
According to fans' theory, Kylie Jenner may have named her new baby "Angel." It appears Kylie's close friends and family gave the mysterious name away in the comments on her Instagram birth announcement. "Angel baby," Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou wrote. Kylie's longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada also wrote, "Can't wait to meet the little angel." Perhaps the most trustworthy source, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner, also commented, "Angel pie."
Fans also believe Kylie's son's birthday may have influenced his heavenly name, as 2/2/22 is an angel number in numerology, according to People. A pregnant Kylie can be seen in her "73 Questions" September 2021 interview video with Vogue wearing a 222 angel number necklace, perhaps hinting at her son's future angelic name.
Fans also noted that the same "angel baby" phrase appeared in the background of Kylie's baby shower photos. The affair seemed gender neutral in color scheme, with the mommy-to-be wearing a white dress to her party. However a shot of an arts-and-crafts table revealed a cross-stitch hoop with the embroidered words, "angel baby," and fans now believe a partygoer could have hinted at Stormi's brother's name. While many are certain Kylie's gift from above is named from above, but fans, of course, won't know until Kylie herself announces the name of her son.