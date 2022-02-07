Why Fans Think They've Figured Out Kylie Jenner's New Baby Name

Kylie Jenner is now a mom of two! The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum announced the birth of her second baby on February 6 with a sweet Instagram photo of her and boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter Stormi holding hands with their newborn. Kylie's simple caption featured her baby's special birthday, "2/2/22," alongside a blue heart emoji.

After Kylie's adorable pregnancy announcement in September 2021, her followers noted the star's sudden liking for the color blue. Shortly after her pregnancy news broke, Kylie was photographed alongside Stormi wearing matching mommy-daughter blue outfits in the campaign shots for Kylie's line Kylie Baby. After fans speculated for months over the sex of Kyle's baby, an insider confirmed to People that the makeup mogul and her rapper beau welcomed their first son together exactly one day after Stormi's birthday.

Now that fans know Kylie's baby boy has arrived, "KUWTK" fans are keeping busy analyzing any hints Kylie has left behind about what she may have named her son. Fans now think they've cracked the code and they believe the name Kylie picked is angelic.