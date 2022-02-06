Kylie Jenner's Birth Announcement For Baby No. 2 Debunks A Popular Fan Theory

Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two. The reality show star and entrepreneur welcomed her second baby with rapper Travis Scott on February 2, per her surprise announcement on Instagram on Sunday, February 6. But while fans are delighted that Stormi is now a big sister, they are also shocked that their theory has been debunked.

Ever since Kylie announced her pregnancy, people have been guessing the sex of the baby. Many thought that she was having another baby girl since her baby shower had hints of pink and the overall vibe was feminine. Her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also spotted shopping for baby items recently, and much of their loot was pink.

Kylie herself admitted to wanting lots of daughters. She previously told People that she wants more than half a dozen baby girls. "I do want to have more — when, is the question," she said. "Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I'll consider having a boy." And with everyone expecting that she'd have another girl, the 24-year-old shocked everyone when she revealed the sex of her newborn.