Kylie Jenner's New Makeup Collection Has Some Fans Calling Her Out

Kylie Jenner is back on her Kylie Cosmetics game and fans are curious where the brand is headed. Kicking off the year, Kylie passed a huge social media milestone by becoming the second most-followed individual on Instagram, according to Daily Mail. The star had a fairly quiet end to 2021, following the tragedy of Travis Scott's Astroworld, but as the two await the arrival of their second child, Kylie's businesses are picking back up.

In September 2021, Kylie Swim launched, joining the influencer's brand line-up that includes Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Baby. This was not the happiest of launches, however, as reviews were brutal, per USA Today. Customers critiqued the poor quality of the swimwear for such a steep price, averaging $80 per one-piece or bikini set. Photos of the thin, see-through material and poorly sewn seams flooded social media.

The last post to the Kylie Swim Instagram was from October 27, and fans are curious if the brand is done for. "Swim line really flopped, never to be heard from again," one account jokingly commented. Now, with a new Kylie Cosmetics collection, echoes of dissatisfaction are coming through early.