Travis Scott's New Interview About The Astroworld Tragedy Has Twitter Seeing Red

According to many fans, Travis Scott's interview with Charlamagne tha God, in which he addressed the Astroworld tragedy, was too little too late. "Travis Scott should have just laid pretty low till the case comes to rest cos this interview with Charlamagne on breakfast club ain't it," one jaded fan wrote on Twitter.

Fans took particular issue with the fact that though he tiptoed around it several times, Scott adamantly refused to take any responsibility for the chaos that injured 27 and killed 10, per the Daily Mail. Throughout the interview, Scott placed blame on different entities, including the press. "Yeah, you know, the media, they want to put it on me, but at the end of the day I don't think it's more so about that, it's more so about stepping up to figure out what the problem is," he said in the interview. "idk who is a part of Travis Scott's PR team, but all of them might need to get fired. all of them," tweeted one fan in response to the interview.

In addition to seeming unsympathetic, others couldn't help but notice how unprofessional Scott seemed during the interview. "Whoever advising Travis Scott on how to get out of this...they gotta tell him to at Least put a turtleneck on if he want people to believe he sincerely apologetic," someone tweeted. Yet another criticized how casually Scott was sitting and fidgeting while discussing such a serious topic. Either way, it seems like Scott is not out of the woods just yet.