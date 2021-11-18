The Massive Amount Of Money Travis Scott Is Being Sued For Over The Astroworld Tragedy
It's been roughly two weeks since the catastrophic Astroworld music festival transpired, and the casualties have not stopped. On November 14, a 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount, who was placed in a medically induced coma after being injured at the event, has died, Sylvester Turner, Houston's mayor, confirmed. Blount's passing raises Astroworld's death toll to 10.
On November 5, eight people were killed and hundreds were injured after crowds rushed the stage during Travis Scott's set. Two more people died following the incident, and at least 25 victims were hospitalized following serious injuries, per The Washington Post. Reports claim that around 50,000 people were in attendance.
In response to the tragedy, Scott canceled his performance at the Day N Vegas Festival where he was set to headline, and promised full refunds for all Astroworld attendees, per Variety. Scott also said he's covering all funeral costs for the victims and has partnered with BetterHelp to offer online therapy to those who had been adversely affected by the event. "These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process," Scott's representatives said in a statement (via NBC News). But now, the rapper and the event organizers might find themselves in even deeper legal trouble, as they are about to face a massive lawsuit.
Travis Scott and Astroworld organizers will now face a multi-million dollar lawsuit
Travis Scott is named in a new $750 million lawsuit filed by a Houston lawyer on behalf of the 125 Astroworld festival victims. Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott's Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group are also defendants, according to the complaint, per The Wall Street Journal.
"The deaths and injuries that occurred were needless and senseless, and the suffering caused the families and all others involved will be endless," the lawsuit read. "The damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs — nothing more and nothing less."
Scott's camp has yet to make a statement, but sources close to the rapper, including Kylie Jenner, maintain that he was not aware of how serious the situation was when it was happening. After the incident, Scott said he's "devastated" and that he's "committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."