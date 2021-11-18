The Massive Amount Of Money Travis Scott Is Being Sued For Over The Astroworld Tragedy

It's been roughly two weeks since the catastrophic Astroworld music festival transpired, and the casualties have not stopped. On November 14, a 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount, who was placed in a medically induced coma after being injured at the event, has died, Sylvester Turner, Houston's mayor, confirmed. Blount's passing raises Astroworld's death toll to 10.

On November 5, eight people were killed and hundreds were injured after crowds rushed the stage during Travis Scott's set. Two more people died following the incident, and at least 25 victims were hospitalized following serious injuries, per The Washington Post. Reports claim that around 50,000 people were in attendance.

In response to the tragedy, Scott canceled his performance at the Day N Vegas Festival where he was set to headline, and promised full refunds for all Astroworld attendees, per Variety. Scott also said he's covering all funeral costs for the victims and has partnered with BetterHelp to offer online therapy to those who had been adversely affected by the event. "These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process," Scott's representatives said in a statement (via NBC News). But now, the rapper and the event organizers might find themselves in even deeper legal trouble, as they are about to face a massive lawsuit.