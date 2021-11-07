Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Break Silence On Astroworld Tragedy

The more we know about Travis Scott's Astroworld concert on November 5, the worse it gets. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called the incident a "mass casualty incident" at a press conference (via the New York Post) after 300 people were injured and at least eight people died. Scott addressed the incident on November 6, and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, spoke out for the couple the next day. The New York Post reported that Scott has a history of inciting music festival crowds to violent levels. The rapper was arrested in 2017 after an Arkansas concert resulted in multiple injuries, the outlet noted.

Per The Washington Post, videos from the Houston concert showed fans trying to get help and yelling to stop the show. About 30 minutes after Scott took the stage, a member of the audience climbed up to a raised platform to get the attention of camera operators. The Post reported that the man pointed to the crowd, yelling, "People are f***ing dying. I want to save somebody's life. That's somebody's kid ... I want to save them." Houston police have opened a criminal investigation into the concert, The Washington Post reported.

Here's what Scott and Jenner have said about the tragedy.