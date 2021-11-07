Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Break Silence On Astroworld Tragedy
The more we know about Travis Scott's Astroworld concert on November 5, the worse it gets. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called the incident a "mass casualty incident" at a press conference (via the New York Post) after 300 people were injured and at least eight people died. Scott addressed the incident on November 6, and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, spoke out for the couple the next day. The New York Post reported that Scott has a history of inciting music festival crowds to violent levels. The rapper was arrested in 2017 after an Arkansas concert resulted in multiple injuries, the outlet noted.
Per The Washington Post, videos from the Houston concert showed fans trying to get help and yelling to stop the show. About 30 minutes after Scott took the stage, a member of the audience climbed up to a raised platform to get the attention of camera operators. The Post reported that the man pointed to the crowd, yelling, "People are f***ing dying. I want to save somebody's life. That's somebody's kid ... I want to save them." Houston police have opened a criminal investigation into the concert, The Washington Post reported.
Here's what Scott and Jenner have said about the tragedy.
Kylie Jenner says she and Travis Scott are "broken and devastated"
On November 7, Kylie Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story that she and Travis Scott are "broken and devastated" about the Astroworld Festival tragedy. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events," she wrote. The reality star also defended Scott, who has been accused of ignoring fans who begged him to stop the concert. "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she added.
Scott also broke his silence the morning after the concert, tweeting that he was "devastated." The rapper continued to express condolences for the Astroworld victims later on November 6. Scott wrote in an Instagram Story (via Yahoo!), "My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just want to leave them with a positive experience, and anytime I can make out anything that's going on — stop the show and help them get the help they need... I just could never imagine the severity of the situation."
But some fans have pushed back on claims that the rapper didn't understand that fans were distressed. One Twitter user shared a video from the concert, tweeting, "A guy yelled and told you to stop the show and you said 'who told me to stop.' You knew wtf was happening."