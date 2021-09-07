Kylie Jenner's Official Pregnancy Announcement Has Fans Losing It

As if Kylie Jenner's first pregnancy couldn't be anymore exciting and surprising, the TV personality went above and beyond when she confirmed she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Kylie announced the news of baby No. 2 by sharing the most adorable video via Instagram on September 7, simply captioning the clip with a white heart and a pregnant woman emoji.

Kylie's confirmation comes more than two weeks after her second pregnancy made headlines in late August. At the time, Page Six reported multiple sources close to the 24-year-old billionaire revealed she was expecting another little one with her off-and-on boyfriend Travis. One insider said the entire family, which includes sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and of course, matriarch and self-proclaimed "momager," Kris Jenner, are "thrilled."

Kylie's famous family members aren't the only happy ones, however. As soon as the makeup mogul uploaded her Instagram video, fans took the post's comments section to express their excitement. "NO WAYYYYY CONGRATSSSS," wrote one user. For the entire scoop on why Kylie's official pregnancy announcement has fans losing it, keep scrolling.