Everything We Know About Kylie Jenner's Reported Second Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has always been open about the idea of expanding her family, but it looks like she might be expecting another baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Motherhood has always seemed to suit Kylie, as she told the Evening Standard in 2018 (via People): "I feel like it's just been so amazing, and so much fun. I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience. Of course there's hard times and stuff ... even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues ... and all the ups and downs." She added that she couldn't wait until her daughter Stormi could come with her everywhere — fast forward three years and this mother-daughter duo is attached at the hip!

As for having more kids, Kylie admitted she definitely felt pressure from those around her to add to her family. "My friends all pressure me about [having another child]. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan," she told Harper's Bazaar in February 2020.

Still, Kylie has always discussed wanting more children, and having a brood of kids was always on her radar. And now, it seems like Baby No. 2 is finally happening. Keep reading for more details.