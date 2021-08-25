Travis Scott's Surprise Present For Stormi Sparks Intense Reactions

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is no stranger to extravagant — and often thoughtful — gifts from her dad. For Christmas in 2019, the rapper surprised his adorable daughter with a visit from her favorite movie character. He arranged for an actor to appear in a giant costume as Poppy from "Trolls," per E! News. "Poppy!," Stormi exclaimed when the costumed character stopped by, which Kylie shared in a heartwarming Instagram post. In another video in the post, Stormi showed off her mini-mansion playhouse to Poppy that was gifted by her grandmother Kris Jenner.

The following Christmas, the "Sicko Mode" rapper treated his daughter to a gift that was (even more so) straight out of a fairytale. Travis arranged for a Cinderella carriage to arrive in front of Stormi's home, and it was adorned with a bevy of dresses from a myriad of Disney characters, per Teen Vogue.

In another attempt to make his daughter's wishes come true, Travis got Stormi ... a school bus. As usual, Kylie shared the experience on social media, but this time, fans were a little taken aback by the father's gesture. Keep reading to see how fans reacted to Stormi's solo ride to school in her bus.