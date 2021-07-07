Which Fellow Rapper Did Travis Scott Reportedly Get Into A Public Fight With?

2021 has seemingly gone Travis Scott's way so far. The rapper added the prestigious mantle of "award-winning philanthropist" to his multi-hyphenate, receiving a Red Carpet Advocacy (RAD) Award for his Cactus Jack Foundation's distribution of 50,000 free meals in his hometown of Houston during February's ice storm. His foundation also partnered up with The New School's Parsons School of Design to bring Houston "an authentic fashion design program" in November 2020, reported Vogue, leading the school to honor him on June 15 with the Parsons Table Award at its Annual Parsons Benefit, via People. "I'm very excited to be receiving this honor... I've always tried to fuse fashion, technology, and the arts into everything I do," Scott said of the accolade.

Scott's personal life has seemed on the uptick as well. His relationship with Kylie Jenner, famously off-and-on since 2017, looks "on" again as of mid-2021. Kylie shared a sweet Instagram Story (via Entertainment Tonight) of her, Scott, and their daughter Stormi celebrating Memorial Day Weekend together, and Kylie and Stormi joined Scott at the Parsons Benefit. He and the makeup mogul looked quite "couple-y" again strolling the gala's red carpet together, according to People, and they later posed with Scott's arms around Kylie for an Instagram photo.

But the usually controversy-free rapper's year hit a speed bump on the Fourth of July