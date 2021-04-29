Travis Scott Is Receiving A Philanthropy Award. Here's Why

Travis Scott juggles many different titles — father, rapper, tastemaker, and producer. The Houston native can now add another title under his belt: philanthropist. According to Billboard, the "Highest In The Room" rapper is receiving an award for his philanthropic efforts related to his Cactus Jack Foundation, founded in November 2020. In February 2021, the foundation partnered with Scott's hometown to distribute 50,000 free meals to residents during the Texas freeze.

Thanks to his noble efforts, the Grammy-nominated star is a recipient of the first annual Red Carpet Advocacy (RAD) Awards, which highlights celebs who are actively seeking and implementing change in the communities surrounding them. The "Sicko Mode" rapper joins the star-studded list of recipients, including Laverne Cox, Charlize Theron, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Margot Robbie. Aside from his charity work in Houston, Scott continues to receive praise for his philanthropic efforts in his mission to help students who attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Clearly, Scott's appreciation for HBCUs is beyond a surface level, and there's a heartfelt reason for it — keep on reading to learn more.