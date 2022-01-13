The Huge Social Media Milestone Kylie Jenner Just Reached

Reality star Kylie Jenner is not only a successful businesswoman, but also one of the most followed people on social media. She often utilizes various apps to show off her luxurious lifestyle, her adorable daughter Stormi, and Kylie Cosmetics swatches. And due to her ongoing popularity, Kylie's followers on Instagram have continued to increase.

As previously reported by the Daily Mail, she became the first member of her family to surpass 200 million followers in November 2020. According to Marca, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics also became the fourth person to ever reach that milestone, joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

On January 6, Kylie shared two images to Instagram that showcased her growing baby bump. (As fans know, Kylie is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.) Unsurprisingly, her post caught the attention of many, gathering in more than 13.5 million likes and over 88,300 comments. Just days later, Kylie is now celebrating another milestone — she has set a new Instagram record that only one other person has achieved.