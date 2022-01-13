The Huge Social Media Milestone Kylie Jenner Just Reached
Reality star Kylie Jenner is not only a successful businesswoman, but also one of the most followed people on social media. She often utilizes various apps to show off her luxurious lifestyle, her adorable daughter Stormi, and Kylie Cosmetics swatches. And due to her ongoing popularity, Kylie's followers on Instagram have continued to increase.
As previously reported by the Daily Mail, she became the first member of her family to surpass 200 million followers in November 2020. According to Marca, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics also became the fourth person to ever reach that milestone, joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ariana Grande, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
On January 6, Kylie shared two images to Instagram that showcased her growing baby bump. (As fans know, Kylie is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.) Unsurprisingly, her post caught the attention of many, gathering in more than 13.5 million likes and over 88,300 comments. Just days later, Kylie is now celebrating another milestone — she has set a new Instagram record that only one other person has achieved.
Kylie Jenner is the first woman to hit 300 million Instagram followers
Kylie Jenner's rise on social media shows no signs of slowing down. According to the Daily Mail, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has hit an impressive 300 million followers on Instagram. Not only that, she holds the record for being the first woman to reach that milestone. As noted by the outlet, Kylie previously passed singer Ariana Grande's follower count. With that being said, the Grammy Award winner isn't too far behind, as she currently has 289 million followers.
Kylie is the second person to reach 300 million followers. The first to do this was footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains the most followed person on the app with 389 million followers. The most-followed account on the app, however, is Instagram's very own, which has a whopping 460 million followers. On the other hand, Kylie has far fewer followers on Twitter, which currently stands at 39.5 million. Her TikTok account has a similar following, with 37.8 million followers.
Kylie has yet to react to this new record, but we're sure when she next posts, it won't go unnoticed by her loyal fans.