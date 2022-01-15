One Detail About Kylie Jenner's Baby Shower Has Fans Speculating Like Wild
Kylie Jenner is excited to welcome baby No. 2! The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is set to give birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott soon, and she just threw an extravagant baby shower to celebrate her new bundle of joy.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of photos of what went down on Instagram. The party was seemingly animal-themed, with gold giraffe statues adorning the venue and tiny wooden giraffe figurine place cards as part of the elaborate table setting. "She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while," a source told People of Kylie's second pregnancy. "She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."
Kylie's baby shower was relatively low-key, with only a few family and friends, including mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell. And while the makeup mogul didn't seem to have a grand reveal of the baby's gender, fans think that some intricate details about the event offer a hint as to whether the baby is a girl or a boy.
Fans think that Kylie Jenner's second child is a girl
Kylie Jenner is known for keeping things under the wraps when it comes to her children. When she had Stormi, she never revealed that she was pregnant, and only announced the news that she had a child after she had given birth. This time around, while still mostly low-key, she has been sharing subtle updates on how far along she is.
However, fans did some detective work and arrived at the conclusion that Kylie might give birth to a baby girl. For starters, fans noticed that the baby shower had lots of pink accents — from the curtains down to the embroidery projects. The overall vibe of the shower also seemed to be distinctly feminine. "100% Kylie had a girl! If she had a boy the baby shower would've been very boy themed bc it's her first boy. Plus there's pink curtains in the pic and her belly was sitting up really high!" one fan tweeted. "kylie's baby shower is giving me girl vibes idk," said another.
The world may not know the gender of the baby until it arrives, given how discreet Kylie can be. According to a source, she has been spending time with people close to her and preparing for the birth. "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," the insider told E! News. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready." We can't wait!