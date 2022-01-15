One Detail About Kylie Jenner's Baby Shower Has Fans Speculating Like Wild

Kylie Jenner is excited to welcome baby No. 2! The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is set to give birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott soon, and she just threw an extravagant baby shower to celebrate her new bundle of joy.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a series of photos of what went down on Instagram. The party was seemingly animal-themed, with gold giraffe statues adorning the venue and tiny wooden giraffe figurine place cards as part of the elaborate table setting. "She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while," a source told People of Kylie's second pregnancy. "She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Kylie's baby shower was relatively low-key, with only a few family and friends, including mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell. And while the makeup mogul didn't seem to have a grand reveal of the baby's gender, fans think that some intricate details about the event offer a hint as to whether the baby is a girl or a boy.