How Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reportedly Feels About Becoming A Big Sister
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster just got a big promotion. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum announced she gave birth to a baby boy on February 2, People confirms. Stormi celebrated her 4th birthday just one day before the arrival of her baby brother, whose name is still unknown to the public. However, fans believe Kylie's baby could have an angelic name, based on the angel number significance of his birthday in numerology.
Until Kylie reveals the name of her second baby, fans are dying to know more about the long-awaited newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Back in February 2020, Kylie spoke about feeling pushed to expand her family. "I definitely feel pressure to give [Stormi] a sibling, but there's no plan," she told Harper's Bazaar. The same year, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO revealed in a YouTube video with beauty guru James Charles she was dying to have more children. "I want more so bad," she shared. "I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when."
Ultimately, Kylie revealed in September 2021 that she and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting again with an emotional video on Instagram. The montage of clips sees Stormi hugging her mommy's growing baby bump looking excited to meet her sibling. Now that Stormi's brother is finally here, how does she feel about becoming a big sister?
Stormi loves big sister life
Stormi Webster can't get enough of her baby brother, a source tells People. According to the outlet, Stormi is "doing well" handling the new addition and is "very gentle" with Kylie's newborn. "She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him," the source shared. The insider added that mom-of-two Jenner is also doing well after her delivery. "Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on," they dished.
Kylie shared a glimpse at Stormi's tenderness with her newborn brother when she announced his arrival on Instagram. The mom of two shared a sweet black and white photo of Stormi holding hands with her little brother. The 4-year-old had an inkling of what was to come through her mom's pregnancy. "Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister," a source exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after Kylie announced her big news in September 2021. "She knows there is a baby in the belly!"
While the growth of a family can be sometimes overwhelming for kids, Kylie and Travis Scott appear to be showing their daughter the same amount of love amid the big addition to their home. In Stormi's fourth birthday tribute Instagram post, Kylie wrote that their daughter was "the girl that changed my whole world" under a sweet pic of Stormi hugging her parents.