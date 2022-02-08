How Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Reportedly Feels About Becoming A Big Sister

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster just got a big promotion. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum announced she gave birth to a baby boy on February 2, People confirms. Stormi celebrated her 4th birthday just one day before the arrival of her baby brother, whose name is still unknown to the public. However, fans believe Kylie's baby could have an angelic name, based on the angel number significance of his birthday in numerology.

Until Kylie reveals the name of her second baby, fans are dying to know more about the long-awaited newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Back in February 2020, Kylie spoke about feeling pushed to expand her family. "I definitely feel pressure to give [Stormi] a sibling, but there's no plan," she told Harper's Bazaar. The same year, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO revealed in a YouTube video with beauty guru James Charles she was dying to have more children. "I want more so bad," she shared. "I actually think about it every day, I just still don't know when."

Ultimately, Kylie revealed in September 2021 that she and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting again with an emotional video on Instagram. The montage of clips sees Stormi hugging her mommy's growing baby bump looking excited to meet her sibling. Now that Stormi's brother is finally here, how does she feel about becoming a big sister?