Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Living Together Amid The Arrival Of Baby No. 2?
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed a baby boy, and according to a source close to them, they are doing a great job co-parenting. They haven't revealed the name of their latest bundle of joy yet, but apparently, "[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," a source told People, adding that they will only "share when Kylie is ready." They also want to make sure that "she loves the name" first before making it public.
While fans are aware that the couple used to have an on-again-off-again relationship, another source revealed that this second baby has only helped to strengthen Travis and Kylie's bond. "The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together," the insider told Us Weekly. "She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time."
With Kylie and the baby now safely home, many are wondering if Travis lives with them to help with the tough first few months. But, according to one insider, their living arrangement isn't what some might expect.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still live separately
Kylie Jenner is reportedly having a great time tending to her newborn baby boy. "Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on," an source shared with People. It's unclear whether the help came from the baby's father, Travis Scott, but it doesn't seem that they are back to cohabiting at this time. However, the source assured that the couple is on good terms.
"Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot," they added. In the past, an insider confirmed with Us Weekly that Kylie functions as the primary caretaker in the family, but Travis is still very much involved. It may not be the ideal situation to some, but it's what makes their relationship thrive. "Kylie and Travis have an unconventional relationship, but it really works for the both of them," the source dished. "Kylie is such a hands-on mother and loves being one."
It looks like all is well with their growing family, with Stormi being thrilled to be a big sister. Per the source, she is "fascinated by her little brother" and is "very gentle" with him.