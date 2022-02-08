Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Living Together Amid The Arrival Of Baby No. 2?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just welcomed a baby boy, and according to a source close to them, they are doing a great job co-parenting. They haven't revealed the name of their latest bundle of joy yet, but apparently, "[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together," a source told People, adding that they will only "share when Kylie is ready." They also want to make sure that "she loves the name" first before making it public.

While fans are aware that the couple used to have an on-again-off-again relationship, another source revealed that this second baby has only helped to strengthen Travis and Kylie's bond. "The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together," the insider told Us Weekly. "She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time."

With Kylie and the baby now safely home, many are wondering if Travis lives with them to help with the tough first few months. But, according to one insider, their living arrangement isn't what some might expect.