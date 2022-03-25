How Is Kylie Jenner's Approach To Motherhood The Second Time Around?
Kylie Jenner seems to be enjoying being a mom of two. But looking after two kids isn't without its challenges. In fact, Kylie recently opened up about her postpartum struggles on Instagram. On her IG Story, she confessed that she's having a tough time after giving birth on 2/2/22 to her son, who no longer goes by his original name, Wolf.
"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she admitted, per Page Six. "I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me either." And while she finds it difficult to return to her old routine, she's fighting to get better by day, and has encouraged fellow moms to do the same. "It's been hard. But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!" Now with two children in tow, Kylie has transformed into a different kind of mom.
Motherhood has mellowed out Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner has become "extra mellow" since welcoming her son, a source close to "The Kardashians" star told People. "Becoming a mother of two has softened her even more," the insider shared. While Kylie has admitted to having a tough time postpartum, that doesn't mean that she has slacked off on being the best mom to her kids. "Kylie's such a good and nurturing mother. She really is the best mom and is always hands-on and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi," the source added.
Of course, it helps that her boyfriend Travis Scott is there to offer an extra set of hands. The rapper has been in full-on dad mode since the arrival of their second baby, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Travis has always been an extremely hands-on dad, and he has been by Kylie's side. He is a dedicated dad and very protective of their family," the insider shared. "He makes sure to show Kylie and their little ones how loved they are in many ways."
Having another kid in their family apparently did not overwhelm Kylie and Travis in any way. "They were prepared as they could be for this, and both of them wanted it more than anything," the source continued. "Having two kids made a big difference for them as parents, and in their own relationship in a positive way." We can't wait to learn more about Kylie's second baby — including his new name!