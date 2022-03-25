How Is Kylie Jenner's Approach To Motherhood The Second Time Around?

Kylie Jenner has become "extra mellow" since welcoming her son, a source close to "The Kardashians" star told People. "Becoming a mother of two has softened her even more," the insider shared. While Kylie has admitted to having a tough time postpartum, that doesn't mean that she has slacked off on being the best mom to her kids. "Kylie's such a good and nurturing mother. She really is the best mom and is always hands-on and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi," the source added.

Of course, it helps that her boyfriend Travis Scott is there to offer an extra set of hands. The rapper has been in full-on dad mode since the arrival of their second baby, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "Travis has always been an extremely hands-on dad, and he has been by Kylie's side. He is a dedicated dad and very protective of their family," the insider shared. "He makes sure to show Kylie and their little ones how loved they are in many ways."

Having another kid in their family apparently did not overwhelm Kylie and Travis in any way. "They were prepared as they could be for this, and both of them wanted it more than anything," the source continued. "Having two kids made a big difference for them as parents, and in their own relationship in a positive way." We can't wait to learn more about Kylie's second baby — including his new name!