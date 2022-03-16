Why Kylie Jenner Decided To Publicly Share Her Postpartum Struggles
Kylie Jenner has opened up about the postpartum pressure she's facing following the birth of her second child, Wolf Webster.
The reality star has always been vocal about her struggles post-pregnancy. When she welcomed her daughter Stormi in 2018, she said that she's had her fair share of post-pregnancy body insecurities. "I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did," she shared on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," per People, adding that "people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes." After all, it didn't take long for Kylie herself to show off her body across her social media platforms after pregnancy — but even the superstar had post-baby insecurities.
"My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs [are] bigger," she continued. "And honestly, I'm finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."
After the birth of her baby boy Wolf, Kylie has been enjoying time away from the spotlight. However, she's indeed no stranger to what many moms face post-pregnancy, and now that she's a full-time mom of two, Kylie has once again shared a vulnerable moment with her followers to show fellow moms that they're not alone.
Kylie Jenner encourages other moms
Kylie Jenner wants her fellow moms to know that she empathizes with them. On her Instagram Story, Kylie spoke about the challenges she's facing after giving birth to Wolf. "I just want to say to my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy ... This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul said that postpartum has become more bearable once she started celebrating her progress, including the little ones. "I didn't think I'd make it to this workout today, but I'm here and I'm feeling better," she said, adding that moms should refrain from pressuring themselves. "It's okay not to be okay," she shared. "We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back. Not even physically, just mentally after birth."
In a 2021 interview with Elle, Kylie shared a similar sentiment to her fellow mamas. "Be gentle with yourself," she advised. "Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!" Kylie now surely knows how to dispense great advice!