Why Kylie Jenner Decided To Publicly Share Her Postpartum Struggles

Kylie Jenner has opened up about the postpartum pressure she's facing following the birth of her second child, Wolf Webster.

The reality star has always been vocal about her struggles post-pregnancy. When she welcomed her daughter Stormi in 2018, she said that she's had her fair share of post-pregnancy body insecurities. "I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did," she shared on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," per People, adding that "people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes." After all, it didn't take long for Kylie herself to show off her body across her social media platforms after pregnancy — but even the superstar had post-baby insecurities.

"My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs [are] bigger," she continued. "And honestly, I'm finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."

After the birth of her baby boy Wolf, Kylie has been enjoying time away from the spotlight. However, she's indeed no stranger to what many moms face post-pregnancy, and now that she's a full-time mom of two, Kylie has once again shared a vulnerable moment with her followers to show fellow moms that they're not alone.