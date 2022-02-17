Kris Jenner Reveals Kylie Has A Special Past With Son Wolf's Birthdate

Kris Jenner welcomed her 11th grandchild in early February. Kylie Jenner was relatively open about her second pregnancy, unlike her first, which she kept completely under wraps until she announced Stormi's birth on Instagram in February 2018. The second time around, Kylie told her Instagram fans that she and Travis Scott were expecting a baby by sharing an emotional video of her early journey on September 7, 2021. Still, Kylie kept the baby's gender a secret until she gave birth.

Throughout her pregnancy, fans speculated Kylie was having another girl. One hint they clung to came from her baby shower in January, photos of which she shared on Instagram. While Kylie wore a white dress, as did many of the guests, some of the decor had light pink accents. "100% Kylie had a girl! If she had a boy the baby shower would've been very boy themed bc it's her first boy. Plus there's pink curtains in the pic and her belly was sitting up really high!" one Twitter user guessed. Plus, her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted looking at girl toys while filming their Hulu series, according to the Daily Mail.

But lo and behold, Kylie gave birth to a baby boy on February 2, she announced on Instagram. That means that Wolf Webster is exactly four years and one day younger than Stormi. That, however, is not the only significance behind Wolf's birthdate.