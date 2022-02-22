How Kylie Jenner Honors Travis Scott With New Baby's Full Name

The birth certificate for Kylie Jenner's baby was obtained by TMZ and reveals that the name of her newborn boy incorporates his rapper dad's birth name, Jacques Webster. According to the outlet, Kylie's baby's full name is Wolf Jacques Webster. Kylie and Travis' daughter Stormi reportedly does not have a middle name, showing that the A-list parents opted for something new with their second child together. The outlet also reports that Wolf and his sister were delivered by the same OBGYN, who also delivered their cousin, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson.

Wolf's name received mixed reviews when Kylie revealed his moniker to fans. One person who seems to not be sold on Kylie's son's name is model Tammy Hembrow, who dated Kylie's ex, Tyga. Tammy and Kylie's respective sons curiously share the name Wolf, with Tammy posting a photo to Instagram with her 6-year-old, captioned "My Wolf," the same day Kylie revealed her newborn's name. The Daily Mail reports that Tammy, who is expecting, may have shaded Kylie when responding to a fan on TikTok about her baby's name. "[I'm] Actually liking the name Stormi atm," Tammy wrote, seemingly teasing that Kylie ripped off the name of her child. At the time of this writing, Kylie still has yet to share the official story behind her baby boy's interesting name.