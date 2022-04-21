Blac Chyna's Legal Battle With The Kardashians Keeps Getting Messier And Messier
The legal battle between Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has begun and it's not pretty. Chyna filed the 2017 lawsuit against her ex-fiancé after he posted a series of graphic pictures of her online, according to documents obtained by People. The suit also alleges that all of Rob's sisters (yep, even the Jenners) conspired to have Chyna's show, "Rob and Chyna," canceled.
The trial has since started and is proving to be as scandalous as the family's reality television endeavors. During testimony, Chyna claimed that she was "joking" when she put a gun to Rob's head and that the weapon was not loaded. "I would never shoot Rob or anyone at that. It was just joking, like, 'HA, HA!'" she said (via Page Six). And just when we thought the details of Chyna and Rob's tumultuous relationship couldn't get messier, Chyna's new testimony is providing even more details about their tumultuous union.
Blac Chyna broke down while testifying
Blac Chyna's $100 million case against Rob Kardashian and his famous family has gotten even more contentious. Things heated up during cross-examination when Chyna was asked by Kardashian's attorney, Michael Rhodes, what motivated her infamous 2017 "Good Morning America" interview. "Was the press release done with your approval? ... Did you not go on 'GMA' the next day?" Rhodes suggested in court (via Page Six).
"My pictures were blasted to the entire world. Rob posted nudes of me on the internet," Chyna responded tearfully. "So I'm just supposed to allow Rob to post this on the internet ... that's OK, right?" According to TMZ, the explicit photos were presented to Chyna in a binder and were not visible to others in the courtroom.
The trial has been plagued with drama from the start, as Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, was banned from the Los Angeles County courthouse after slamming the Kardashians in an Instagram Live stream. "They look scary in real life," Toni said (via TMZ). Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, later addressed the viral incident in court but emphasized that she could not control what Toni posted online.