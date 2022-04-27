Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Alleges Extremely Disturbing Behavior About Blac Chyna's Behavior
The legal battle between Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, and the Kardashian-Jenner family (minus Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian) has only gotten messier and messier. According to The Washington Post, Chyna filed the $100M lawsuit against reality TV's most famous family in 2017, and it alleges that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner conspired to have Chyna's show, "Rob and Chyna" canceled. Rob and Chyna began dating in 2016. Their union resulted in an engagement and the birth of their daughter Dream, but the pair's up-and-down relationship ultimately imploded their romance, as well as their short-lived reality show, per Us Weekly. However, Chyna wasn't about to take the cancellation of the series sitting down — and she fired back by alleging "defamation and interference" with her contract at E!.
Where the Kardashian-Jenners go, drama follows, and their court case has been dramatic since day one. Insider reports that Chyna has defended herself from the family's claims that she attacked Rob (read: attempted to strangle him with an iPhone cord, pointed a gun at him, and beat his face) during their time together. Kylie testified that she received threatening messages from Chyna. She also claimed that then–boyfriend Tyga showed her a scar on his arm where Chyna had once attacked him, per The Hollywood Reporter. Consequently, the family banded together to protect Rob from Chyna. Now, Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble has taken the stand to share even more disturbing anecdotes about Chyna's alleged abusive behavior.
Blac Chyna was physically abusive toward Rob Kardashian
On April 26, People reported that Corey Gamble shared his account of a fight he witnessed between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in December 2016. Gamble told the jury that he had driven over to the couple's house where "a very angry and intoxicated" Chyna was attacking Rob with "something like a rod." Upon spotting Gamble, the Lashed Bar owner dropped the object and began "whipping a [phone] cord at Rob." Gamble — who spotted "red marks" on Rob's neck — was able to get between the couple, allowing Rob time to get out of the house and escape. Gamble also claimed that he was forced to hide Chyna's car keys so that she wouldn't chase her ex-fiancé. "The relationship was over," Gamble added. "[Rob] needed to focus on being a great dad. I grew up around that kind of behavior, it reminded me of everything, I let him know this is not going to stop."
Gamble's testimony was critical because it directly contradicted Chyna's version of events, in which she said she never hurt Rob, per Rolling Stone. She claimed to be "joking" when she previously pointed a gun at her former partner, though no one else in the family thought it was particularly funny, according to Insider. "The gun held to my son's head wasn't a joke," Kris Jenner said. Likewise, Gamble felt Chyna had malicious intent towards Rob, and he told the jury that Chyna even confessed to "hat[ing] Rob."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.