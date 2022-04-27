Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Alleges Extremely Disturbing Behavior About Blac Chyna's Behavior

On April 26, People reported that Corey Gamble shared his account of a fight he witnessed between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in December 2016. Gamble told the jury that he had driven over to the couple's house where "a very angry and intoxicated" Chyna was attacking Rob with "something like a rod." Upon spotting Gamble, the Lashed Bar owner dropped the object and began "whipping a [phone] cord at Rob." Gamble — who spotted "red marks" on Rob's neck — was able to get between the couple, allowing Rob time to get out of the house and escape. Gamble also claimed that he was forced to hide Chyna's car keys so that she wouldn't chase her ex-fiancé. "The relationship was over," Gamble added. "[Rob] needed to focus on being a great dad. I grew up around that kind of behavior, it reminded me of everything, I let him know this is not going to stop."

Gamble's testimony was critical because it directly contradicted Chyna's version of events, in which she said she never hurt Rob, per Rolling Stone. She claimed to be "joking" when she previously pointed a gun at her former partner, though no one else in the family thought it was particularly funny, according to Insider. "The gun held to my son's head wasn't a joke," Kris Jenner said. Likewise, Gamble felt Chyna had malicious intent towards Rob, and he told the jury that Chyna even confessed to "hat[ing] Rob."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.